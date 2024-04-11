Measles, pertussis are concerns in many countries, says W.H.O.

The World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Office in the Western Pacific (WPRO) already confirmed last April 5, 2024 that measles and pertussis are concerns of many countries because the Covid-19 pandemic lockdowns hampered routine vaccination.

In the Philippines, even as pertussis cases are rising, the Department of Health (DOH) assures the public that the outbreak response immunization is underway.

However, the national government pentavalent (“5-in-1”) vaccine stocks, reported at 64,400 doses last March 25, are running low.

Health Secretary Teodoro J. Herbosa has ordered that other options such as Diphtheria-Tetanus-Pertussis (DTP) shall be used to prevent gaps while waiting for the new batch of 3 million pentavalent vaccines.

“We anticipate a shortage in government pentavalent vaccine supply by May, and this is the gap we are now addressing. We will have another type of vaccine, the DTP—Diphtheria, Tetanus, and Pertussis. Also, there are pentavalent and TDaP vaccines available for purchase in the private sector; there is no physical shortage. We will welcome any offers of support and assistance from our private sector partners,” Herbosa assured.

Stocks available

MEANWHILE, the Philippine market continues to have stocks of pentavalent and TDaP vaccines in the private sector.

Data from January 1 to March 30, 2024 show a total of 1,112 pertussis cases since the start of the year (almost 34 times that of the same period last year, at only 32 cases), with 54 deaths recorded.

In the past six weeks, the following regions showed a continuous increase in the number of cases: Eastern Visayas, Cagayan Valley, CARAGA, Central Luzon, and Cordillera Autonomous Region. Of the total pertussis cases thus far recorded, 77 percent were less than five years old. Adults aged 20 and older account for only around four percent of cases.

The DOH is cautious in interpreting trends. The number of cases may still change as there may be late consultations and reports.

Furthermore, the effects of increasing immunization efforts to stem the outbreak may not be seen in the data until four to six weeks after they are started.