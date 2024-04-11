Marcos flies to US; regional peace, industries top agenda

SECURING commitments to preserve peace in the Indo-Pacific region and cooperation on critical industries will be the priority agenda of President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. during the historic Philippines-Japan-United States (US) trilateral meeting in Washington D.C., this week, the President said in his pre-departure speech on Wednesday.

During the meeting to be hosted by US President Joe Biden at the White House and attended by Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, Marcos said he will “reiterate the importance of upholding the rule of law and preserving the rules-based international order in the Indo-Pacific region.”

“The main intent of this trilateral agreement is for us to be able to continue to flourish, to be able to help one another, and of course, to keep the South China Sea as a freedom—to keep the peace in the South China Sea and the freedom of navigation in the South China Sea,” Marcos said in his departure speech at the Villamor Airbase in Pasay City.

The chief executive also wanted to enhance the country’s economic cooperation with the US and Japan during the meeting.

“I intend to explore ways of advancing cooperation, especially in the areas of critical infrastructure, semiconductors, digitalization and cybersecurity, critical minerals, renewable energy, as well as defense and maritime cooperation,” Marcos said.

At the sidelines of the meeting, he said he will also have a bilateral meeting with Biden, where he will discuss defense-related matters.

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) earlier said a joint vision statement will be issued by the three participating state leaders after the trilateral meeting. Prior to his return to the Philippines, Marcos said he will also be meeting with American business leaders to invite them to invest in the Philippines.