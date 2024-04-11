Makati Police seizes P3.5M worth of shabu in 1st quarter

THE Makati Makati Police Department seized nearly P3.5 million worth of shabu during the first quarter of the year, Makati City Police Chief Col. Edward Cutiyog reported.

A total of 510 grams of shabu were confiscated during drug busts that also led to the arrest of 35 pushers and 132 users.

Mayor Abigail Binay lauded the police and vowed that the city government will continue to pursue a relentless anti-drug campaign as she commended the Makati police “for their hard work and dedication to duty.”

“I exhort them to further intensify their efforts to eradicate the drug menace and strengthen collaboration with the city and other stakeholders towards establishing drug-free communities,” Binay said.

Other accomplishments

She also cited their other notable accomplishments, such as the arrest of 83 wanted persons, apprehension of 23,941 violators of various city ordinances, and confiscation of 33 loose firearms.

“The sustained performance of the Makati Police does justice to the city’s substantial investments in strengthening their crimefighting and emergency response capabilities,” Binay said.

Among the equipment turned over to them since 2022 are a brand-new prisoner van, eight patrol vehicles, eight laptops, 10 desktop computers, five base radios, eight mobile radio equipment, and essential search and rescue gear. These include life buoy rings, safety boots, and throw bags, among others.

The mayor said the city has also continued to implement a capacity building program for police officers in collaboration with the Department of the Interior and Local Government—Makati and other government agencies. Seminar-workshops have been conducted for police officers to ensure the proper conduct of buy-bust operations and strict adherence to procedures to promote the successful prosecution of drug cases.

MADAC

Binay said the city, through the Makati Anti-Drug Abuse Council (MADAC), has been implementing various programs to prevent drug abuse and provide needed interventions for the rehabilitation of drug users and their social reintegration. These include intensive education campaign and advocacy promotion among students and out-of-school youth, and seminars for parents on positive discipline and other tools for effective parenting.

MADAC also implements a treatment, rehabilitation and aftercare program for substance users including children who test positive for drug use or are diagnosed with mild substance use disorder.

MADAC also caters to Persons Deprived of Liberty (PDL). On the order of the court, a physician of MADAC acccredited by the Department of Health (DOH) conducts a drug dependency examination on a PDL.

Based on the results of the examination, the court orders a treatment program for the PDL upon release.

Upon reporting to MADAC, the released PDL is enrolled in a designated treatment program.