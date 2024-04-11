Lao official cites importance of partnership for development

EMPHASIZING the commitment of the Lao People’s Democratic Republic (PDR) to policies promoting food security, good nutrition and sustainable agro-ecosystems, Bouachanh Sihavong, the deputy secretary of the Youth Union of the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry stressed the imperative of regional and global partnerships to address emerging challenges, during an event organized by the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean).

Co-organized by the Asean Youth Organization and Mekong Institute, the Asean Youth Economic Forum 2024 (AYEF) in Vientiane, Laos, from April 4 to April 5, 2024, the AYEF 2024 successfully convened more than 190 onsite participants and more than 150 online participants from Asean+Japan countries and conducted an intensive discussion under the theme of “Fostering Food Security and Economic Development through the Asean-Japan Collaboration.”

With the support of the AEM-METI Economic and Industrial Cooperation committee, Ministry of Economics, Trade and Industry of Japan, Asean Secretariat, Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries of Japan, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Lao PDR and the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry of Lao PDR, the AYEF 2024 became one of the largest Youth Economic Forum in Laos led by youth.

The ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to the Lao People’s Democratic Republic, H.E. Kenichi Kobayashi, articulated a vision centered on the pivotal role of Asean youth in shaping the trajectory of cooperation. He emphasized the initiatives like the Asean+3 emergency rice reserve and the Asean FS Info System exemplified collaborative endeavors aimed at bolstering resilience and knowledge sharing. Kobayashi reaffirmed Asean-Japan’s enduring friendship and commitment to mutual support. Dr. Roger Chao Jr, the Assistant Director of the Education, Youth and Sports of the Asean Secretariat echoed sentiments of solidarity and mutual support, affirming the pivotal role of youth in enhancing connectivity and resilience. Emphasizing the imperative of capacity building, increased youth participation in policy formulation and empowerment, Dr. Chao highlighted the multifaceted nature of sustainable agriculture and the imperative of collaborative solutions to global challenges.

Ryosuke Fujioka, the Chief representative of AMEICC and Senjaya Mulia, the Founder of Asean Youth Organization, promoted the youth inclusion in the decision making process and encouraged the youth to build a stronger cooperation amongst them. Senjaya encourages the delegates and participants to connect and learn from one another as well as respecting the diversity of Asean.

The forum featured representatives from government, private sectors and international development organizations, highlighting initiatives and viewpoints on the theme such as the Understanding Food Security and Building Resilience, Asean-Japan Initiatives and Collaborative Pathways and even Youth-Led Organizations Practices and Initiates. This forum was followed by a site visit by Asean Delegates and guests to Co-Farm, a local initiative co-founded by a Lao Youth, Keerati Panyapitisophon (Max). During the visit, Max shared to all participants on how he built the initiative and supported the local farmers and the youth in his village.

AYEF 2024 represents a unique opportunity for youths and stakeholders to unite, exchange ideas and develop innovative solutions to address food security challenges in the Asean region and beyond. By fostering collaboration and knowledge sharing, the forum aims to contribute to achieving the UN SDGs and promote sustainable development for future generations.

Image credits: ASEAN Youth Organization and Mekong Institute






