`

Today’s front page, Thursday, April 11, 2024

screenshot 2024 04 11 at 11.36.05 am

Jessica Alba steps down as chief creative officer at Honest, the personal care company she founded

Jessica Alba
  • el sitio nativo banner 728 x 90 business mirror
  • sm 728x90 summer april 1 10
  • img 2206
  • img 2205
  • fcr oreoendcard 728x90 2174
  • western guaranty
  • axa mlc business mirror leaderboard 728x90 2

Jessica Alba, who shot to fame in the James Cameron television series Dark Angel, as well as films such as Sin City and Fantastic Four, will step down as chief creative officer at Honest Company, a personal care company that she founded.

Alba will keep a seat on the company board, but Honest said that she will now focus on “new endeavors.”

The actress founded Honest in 2012 after she suffered allergic reactions to baby laundry detergents. The company went public in May 2021, with shares soaring 44 percent in their stock market debut.

Sales at Honest Co. have risen steadily, but the company has struggled to turn a profit. Late Thursday, the company put up its first profitable quarter since mid 2021.

“Honest has been a true labor of love for me—one that showed me what’s possible when you infuse purpose into business,” Alba said in a prepared statement.

Alba had early starring roles in Nickelodeon’s series The Secret World of Alex Mack, as well as the revival of the 1960s television series Flipper.

  • hyundai santa fe 300x250
  • makati online ad 300px x 250px
  • h101 app ad(250 x 300 px)

Shares of Honest Co., based in Los Angeles, fell slightly before the opening bell Wednesday. AP

0
0
0
0
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Share 0
  • hyundai santa fe 300x250
  • makati online ad 300px x 250px
  • h101 app ad(250 x 300 px)
Related Topics

Know more