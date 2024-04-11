It’s Harmie, not Pauline or Princess, at Caliraya Springs

CAVINTI, Laguna—Harmie Constantino essayed another stirring comeback by quietly rising from three strokes down with a birdie-birdie finish to snatch the International Container Terminal Services Inc. (ICTSI) Caliraya Springs Championship title on Thursday.

In a stellar championship flight featuring three Ladies Philippine Golf Tour Order of Merit champions, Constantino wound up eclipsing Pauline del Rosario and Princess Superal with a closing 69 highlighted by a monster putt on No. 17.

That matched the week’s best at the tough course along Caliraya Lake, with Constantino the only player to finish in red numbers at two-under 214 in the tournament sponsored by ICTSI and organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments Inc.

Pint-sized but packed with talent, Constantino had a rather silent start and reached the turn at even par as the highly touted pair of Superal and Del Rosario took turns atop the leaderboard.

The 24-foot-birdie on the penultimate hole put her in prime position for the back-to-back title runs, and a marvelous approach shot on the 18th left her a two-foot putt for birdie to seal her eighth victory as a professional.

Constantino was relieved and thrilled to convert on No. 17 after a less-than-ideal approach shot.

“I didn’t think it would reach the green. But it did, so that gave me a good opportunity for birdie although it was pretty far, some 3 pins at the back of the flag,” said Constantino.

“I just tried to hit it close but thank God it dropped.”

It was another dramatic come-from-behind victory for Constantino, who ruled the Palos Verdes Championship last month by three after rallying from five strokes down.

Constantino’s win was worth P114,000, pushing to the background what started in the morning as a Del Rosario-Superal showdown.

Del Rosario wound up alone in second place at even-par 216 after a closing 74, while Superal carded a 75 and ended up sharing third spot at 217 with Chanelle Avaricio, who came up with a 71 in the tournament backed by PGTI official apparel Kampfortis Golf.

Competing in the Philippines while on break from the Epson Tour, Del Rosario looked set to retain the title she won last year, also while taking time off from the official qualifying tour of the Ladies Professional Golf Association.

Three bogeys on the first four holes of the back nine proved too much to overcome, however, as Del Rosario could only take back a couple of strokes with birdies on No. 14 and 16.

Superal, also looking to get a big boost ahead of her return to the Step Up Tour in Japan, also struggle in the tough midday conditions and wound up with three birdies against six bogeys.

Apo Golf Classic winner Sarah Ababa finished in solo fifth at 218 after a closing 70, while Mikha Fortuna was alone in sixth at 220.

South Korea’s Kim Seoyun shot a final-round 75 and finished at 225, tied with Daniella Uy, who had a 76; and Mafy Singson, who shot a 77.