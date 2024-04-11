How STI College empowers students to be more, in school and in life

Time and again, education has been touted as a key to a successful and fulfilling future. As such, it’s important for educational institutions to provide the right opportunities and experiences to their students that will lead them towards the right track not just in academics, but also in their journey to becoming well-rounded professionals and productive members of the community.

STI College, known for its signature brand of holistic education, molds future-ready graduates by cultivating a learning environment that encourages them to learn more, do more, and become more of the person they are meant to be.

From the start of an STIer’s journey, STI is there to guide them with tools like the STI Student’s Career Opportunity and Personality Evaluator (SCOPE) that was developed to help students find the most ideal career path for them based on their personality type. It also features helpful career-establishing articles, tips from professionals, and a planning worksheet that they can access for free.



STI has a wide range of programs in senior high and college from information technology, business, hospitality management, arts and sciences, and tourism to equip students with the latest knowledge and skills necessary to be on top of today’s job market. Currently, it is gradually introducing new programs in retail technology and consumer science, maritime, criminology, and psychology in select campuses nationwide to further diversify its academic programs.

To give students a well-rounded view of their chosen careers and prepare them for it, STI’s curriculum combines a balance of industry-adept modules and hands-on activities and training. This is supported by industry-grade laboratories and recreational facilities that enhance the delivery of education and reinforces the institution’s commitment to technological innovation and complemented by partnerships with reputable industry members.

LOOK: Battle of the Bands Competition during the STI Talent Search 2023-2024 held in Sta. Rosa Laguna.

Extracurricular and co-curricular activities are also essential in ensuring a holistic learning experience where students are encouraged to learn beyond the classroom, explore their talents and interests, and build skills for the future. Students can join various academic and non-academic competitions both within the institution and interschool. Some of the most-awaited events every year include the Tagisan ng Talino and Tagisan ng Sining STI Talent Search, and Sports Cup.

This year, STI College has brought back the National Youth Convention, the largest educational caravan that travels nationwide with seasoned speakers and experts from diverse fields, each bringing their expertise and insights to guide thousands of STI students on a journey of personal growth and self-discovery.

By championing holistic development, STI College is enabling its students to be more, fostering future-ready graduates and professionals poised for success in various aspects of life.