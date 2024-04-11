Govt privatization revenues record triple-digit growth

REVENUES generated by the national government through privatization recorded a triple-digit growth for the first two months of the year, exceeding its income for the same period a year ago.

Data from the Bureau of the Treasury (BTr) showed that revenues raised by the Privatization and Management Office (PMO), an attached agency of the Department of Finance (DOF), rose to a total of P231.28 million between January and February this year.

The revenues collected soared by 935.27 percent from the P22.34 million it generated in the same months last year, based on Treasury’s data.

Broken down, only the PMO raised revenues for the first two months of 2024, while the Presidential Commission on Good Government (PCGG), the Philippine Mining Development Corp. (PMDC), and others yielded zero amounts.

The PMO collected P193.89 million from January to February, higher than the P10.47 million it sold from the disposal of government properties.

The DOF-attached agency also generated P37.10 million from lease rental, up by P25.3 million from the P11.80 million it collected in the same period last year.

It also fetched P290,000 from interest income compared to its zero collection from a year ago.

Finance Secretary Ralph G. Recto told reporters earlier that he is targeting to collect P100 billion from the sale of idle government assets.

“The idea is to plug the deficit [and] to bring our debt-to-GDP [gross domestic product] down,” Recto said.

The DOF chief noted that the Government Service Insurance System is interested in buying an asset located along Roxas Boulevard in Manila.

Finance Undersecretary for Privatization and Corporate Affairs Catherine L. Fong told reporters earlier that the PMO targets to raise more than the P1.2 billion it collected in 2023 from the sale of government assets due to an estimated deficit from its revenue collections.

Last year, the DOF said the PMO had remitted P1.21 billion to the national treasury in 2023, “exceeding its target 84.6 percent and surpassing performance from 2018 to 2021 in just one year.” In 2022, the PMO was able to raise P1.5 billion from the sale of various government assets, which were mostly real estate properties.

