Exec: FDC earnings in 2024 will hit prepandemic levels

Filinvest Development Corp. (FDC), the holding company of the Gotianun Group, said it expects its earnings to return to prepandemic levels this year.

FDC President and CEO Rhoda A. Huang said it could hit its 2019 attributable profit level of about P12 billion this year on the expected expansion of the Philippine economy.

Huang said the company is keeping its 5-year plan. For this year, FDC is targeting to increase net income by 20 percent from P8.9 billion it reported in 2023.

“Honestly, I think they (prospects in 2024) are good. When you look at the controlled inflation, interest rates coming in, there is a drive in terms of a consumer-led economy… I think it’s very positive,” she said.

“We’re well positioned for banking (EastWest Bank) and real estate (Filinvest Land Inc. or FLI and Filinvest Alabang Inc.) notwithstanding high interest rates.”

Despite prevailing high interest rates, she said FLI has shown the ability to sell its inventories and rack up revenues because there is still a shortfall in housing, particularly in the low- to medium-income segments. Huang said FLI continues to do well in this niche which consists mainly of houses and condominium units priced below P3.6 million each, as these remain affordable and have access to financing.

“We’re really looking at mid-rise (buildings) in terms of township development. So there are clusters (of mid-rise buildings) for this purpose.”

FDC said its attributable income rose 58 percent to P8.9 billion last year from the previous year’s P5.7 billion as all its business segments posted double-digit growth.

Revenues rose 31 percent to P92.8 billion from P71.1 billion in 2022.

Banking and financial services delivered a net income contribution to the group of P4.6 billion, equivalent to 39 percent of FDC’s bottom line.

The property business, composed of the real estate and hospitality segments, delivered a combined P3.8 billion or 32 percent of total. The power subsidiary contributed P2.9 billion in net income or 24 percent of total, while the balance of 5 percent came from other businesses.

On a standalone basis, banking subsidiary and publicly listed EastWest Bank delivered a net income of P6.1 billion in 2023, 32 percent higher year-on-year on sustained consumer loan growth and strong deposit generation.

The company’s real estate business contributed P3.7 billion in net income to the group in 2023, 31 percent higher than the P2.8 billion in the previous year.