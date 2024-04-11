DPWH plans to bid out six segments of bridge project

THE Department of Public Works and Highway (DPWH) is targeting to bid out four of the six segments of the Bataan-Cavite Interlink Bridge Project this year.

In an interview with reporters last Wednesday, DPWH Secretary Manuel M. Bonoan disclosed the bidding for the contracts of the two land-based segments of the project will be conducted during the first half of the year.

According to Bonoan, the DPWH is “now inviting international contractors who have the experience in this kind of project.”

He added they are targeting to bid out in the second half of the year two other segments of the project, which includes the longest part of the cable-stayed bridge (900 meters).

President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. said once completed, the 32-kilometer Bataan-Cavite bridge to be built in the Manila Bay will be the second longest bridge in the world.

Marcos said the bridge will not only help reduce traffic congestion in Metro Manila, but also stimulate economic growth in Cavite and Bataan.

“That will make it cheaper to transport goods, make it cheaper to transport passengers [in both provinces],” the President said.

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) will finance the bridge, which will cost P219.3 billion, based on the engineering design approved by the National Economic and Development Authority last year.