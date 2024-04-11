Don’t allow GCTA for rape,heinous crime cons–solon

ASSISTANT Minority Leader and Gabriela Women’s Party Rep. Arlene Brosas on Wednesday expressed her dismay over the recent Supreme Court ruling affirming the inclusion of prisoners convicted of rape and other heinous crimes in easily accessing the Good Conduct Time Allowance (GCTA).

Brosas emphasized that granting GCTA to such individuals may normalize these brutal offenses, undermining the severity of the crimes and sentences and causing further distress to the victims and their families.

According to Republic Act 7659, heinous crimes include treason, plunder, murder, rape, and others.

“Granting GCTA to individuals who committed rape and other heinous crimes may normalize brutal offenses. This diminishes the gravity of the crimes and sentences, causing even more anguish for the victims and their families,” Brosas said.

In 2021, Gabriela Women’s Party proposed the exemption of persons of authority from availing themselves of benefits from Good Conduct and Time Allowance (GCTA), citing the case of rape-slay convict Mayor Antonio Sanchez.

She suggested instead prioritizing political prisoners convicted of fabricated or politically motivated charges.

“At this point, Congress should now amend Republic Act No. 10592 and include in its provisions that persons of authority must not be allowed to avail benefits from GCTA. Instead, political prisoners who have been charged and convicted for trumped-up or politically motivated cases should be prioritized,” Brosas said.

Brosas stressed that justice, not freedom, is what victims of brutal crimes demand.

She drew attention to strengthening laws to hold offenders, particularly those in power, accountable, especially as crime and impunity intensify in the country.