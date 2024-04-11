Czechs, Latvians prevail in Futures at Nuvali courts

VACLAV KURKA and Krystof Oliva of the Czech Republic took down a weary pair Sweden—Teddie Almblad Engvall and Fabian Isaksson—21-11, 21-16—in the second round of qualifiers for the FIVB Volleyball World Beach Pro Tour Futures at the Nuvali Sand Courts by Ayala Land in the City of Santa Rosa on Thursday.

The Czechs, who drew a first-round bye, made short work of the Swedish tandem which earlier played a tight opening match where they held off Germany’s Niko Meyer and Moritz Klein, 21-18, 21-16.

Toms Liepa and Esnests Puskundzis, the Latvian championship bronze medalists, also had a bye in the first round and pulled off a 21-15, 21-19 victory over Japan’s Ryo Shindo and Shuma Watanabe.

New Zealand’s James Sadlier and Juraj Krajci held off Sweden’s Linus Isaksson and Theodor Grahn, 21-19, 21-19, in the event backed by Smart Communications, Santa Rosa City Mayor Arlene Arcillas, Philippine Sports Commission, Philippine Olympic Committee, Senoh, Mikasa, Foton Motor Philippines Inc. and Seda Nuvali.

Ryo Tatsumi and Shiro Furuta of Japan turned back Malaysia’s Ler Wei Chun and Looi Kai Xu, 22-20, 21-14.

In women’s play, Rezija Puskundze and Loreta Cabule of Latvia shook off a dismal start to dispatch Korea’s Shin Jieun and Si Eun-Mi, 18-21, 21-13, 21-12.

The tournament features 38 teams from 16 countries.

The Philippines has two teams in each division, with 6-foot-4 AJ Pareja again teaming up with 6’2 Ran Abdilla while previous UAAP rivals Rancel Varga and James Buytrago continue their partnership as they vie for honors in the 21-team men’s field.

The 17-team women’s side, meanwhile, features Philippine Air Force Spikers Kly Orillaneda and Gen Eslapor while Army’s Alexa Polidario and the Coast Guard’s Jenny Gaviola.

Image credits: Nonie Reyes





