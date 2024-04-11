Citing timing, BSP treads slowly on RRR cut

THE Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) is not keen on cutting the Reserve Requirement Ratio (RRR) even if it reduces key policy rates as early as the third quarter of the year.

In a recent briefing, BSP Governor Eli M. Remolona Jr. said the Monetary Board aims to cut the RRR but is still studying the right “timing” and how deep these cuts will be.

Currently, the RRR is at 9.5 percent, deemed still high by the region’s standards. Earlier, Remolona said cutting the RRR may happen in 2024. (See: https://businessmirror.com.ph/2023/09/29/bsp-keen-on-slashing-reserve-ratio-in-2024/).

“We want to eventually reduce the reserve requirement. We’re trying to figure out the right timing. We’re hoping that we will raise it at the [next meeting of the] Monetary Board Meeting at some point soon,” Remolona said.

The last time the BSP cut the RRR was in June 2023, when it slashed it by as much as 250 basis points, bringing down the effective ratios across banks to a single digit, as it seeks to ensure “stable” domestic liquidity and credit conditions.

This was the first RRR reduction made by the BSP since 2020, when it cut the ratio by 200 basis points to the present 12 percent.

On Monday, the Monetary Board decided to retain the BSP’s Target Reverse Repurchase (RRP) Rate at 6.5 percent.

With this, interest rates on the overnight deposit and lending facilities also remain at 6 percent and 7 percent, respectively.

Remolona said they are more hawkish than before, given the 3.7 percent inflation print in March 2024. This prompted the MB to raise its risk-adjusted inflation forecast to 4 percent this year from the initial 3.9 percent in January 2024.

He said if the data improves, the Monetary Board could start cutting rates as early as the third quarter.

Initially, analysts expected the BSP to start cutting rates in the second quarter of the year.

The imminent risks to inflation are food and transport prices. For food, the single commodity that could turn the tide for inflation is rice, the country’s staple.

Image credits: Patrick Roque via Wikimedia Commons CC BY-SA 4.0





