CHC keen on transmission facility

Conal Holdings Corp. (CHC), a subsidiary of Alsons Consolidated Resources Inc. (ACR), proposed the establishment of a dedicated transmission line that will connect its diesel power plant to the substation of the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP).

In a filing with the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC), CHC said it will develop, construct, and own a dedicated point-to-point limited transmission facility to connect the 95.2-megawatt (MW) in-island backup diesel power plant in Bohol to the Visayas grid through the Ubay substation of the NGCP.

CHC said the proposed project is essential to ensure the stability of Bohol’s power supply 24/7 if Bohol is isolated from the Visayas grid due to natural disasters and catastrophes, such as what occurred in 2021 during Typhoon Odette.

The testing and commissioning of the diesel plant required the completion of the construction of the proposed transmission facility. Considering that Phase 1 of the plant will be energized this year, CHC intends to complete the development and construction of the dedicated facility project prior to the scheduled phase 1 energization.

“CHC respectfully prays that this Honorable Commission issue an order granting provisional authority for CHC to develop, construct, and own the dedicated facility project,” the company said.

The ERC has scheduled a hearing on May 8 for the determination of compliance.

CHC said it is technically and financially capable to develop, construct and own the project. The construction will be undertaken by Ferrowelds Construction Inc.

“Considering that CHC will fully fund the construction and development of the project, transmission rates imposed upon by the public will not be affected. Upon completion of the construction, the dedicated facility project will be operated and maintained by NGCP.”

CHC owns all of ACR’s diesel plants.