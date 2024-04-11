Asian trade in goods seen to grow despite conflicts

MERCHANDISE trade in Asia is expected to grow in 2024 despite regional conflicts and geopolitical tensions, according to the World Trade Organization’s (WTO) Global Trade Outlook report.

Based on the WTO report, merchandise exports in Asia is expected to grow by 3.4 percent this year while imports are expected to increase by 5.6 percent.

The growth projection for Asia is higher than the forecasted growth rate for world merchandise trade volume, the average exports and imports of which is seen to grow by only 2.6 percent this year.

“If the WTO’s trade forecast for 2024 is realized, Asia will contribute more to merchandise trade growth than it did over the last two years,” the report noted.

It said the region is also expected to add around 1.3 percentage points to the projected 2.9-percent growth in world exports this year, or around 45 percent. On the imports side, WTO said Asia should add 1.9 percentage points to the anticipated 2.3 percent growth in world imports, or around 81 percent.

Trade drivers

According to the report, trade growth this year could be driven by the rebound in consumption of manufactured goods as inflation is seen to gradually subside.

“By symmetry, lower inflation in 2024 is expected to lead to a rebound in consumption of manufactured goods, which should boost merchandise trade volume growth in 2024 and 2025,” the trade outlook report noted.

“If recent declines in inflation prove to be durable, policymakers will eventually cut interest rates. This should stimulate investment spending [albeit with a lag], which is intensive in capital goods trade,” it added.

Hence, as cost pressures ease and business confidence improves in the European Union, the trade outlook report said consumption and investment should stabilize in 2024 and strengthen further in 2025.

Risks to the outlook

In contrast, the report noted the risks that could cloud the bright outlook for trade this year.

For instance, the WTO explained that while the “adverse trade environment” that prevailed in 2023 is expected to somewhat ease trade this year and next by providing a “boost” to goods trade in 2024 and 2025, there are still the geopolitical tensions and policy uncertainty that could “limit” the scope of any trade rebound.

“While export growth should improve in many economies as external demand for goods picks up, food and energy prices could again be subject to price spikes linked to geopolitical events,” the report underscored.

With this, WTO said, “Choosing an appropriate pace of interest rate cuts will also be challenging for central banks in advanced economies, and any miscalculation could lead to financial volatility later in 2024.”

Overall, the global trade body said that while risks are tilted to the downside, there is some upside potential if trade in the European Union recovers faster than expected.

“The recovery of trade may be hindered by trade cost increases and uncertainty in international relations,” the trade outlook report noted.

Canal disruptions

Meanwhile, WTO emphasized that the resilience of global trade is being challenged by disruptions on two of the world’s main shipping routes: the Panama Canal and the Suez Canal.

It noted that the Suez Canal handles about 12 percent of global trade, and roughly one-third of container shipping between Asia and Europe.

“The diversion of traffic away from the Red Sea and around the Cape of Good Hope has added around 10 days to Asia-Europe journeys while boosting fuel costs,” the report noted.

Although global shipping costs returned to prepandemic levels by the middle of last year, WTO said container shipping rates have started to rise again.

Meanwhile, in terms of 2023 trade performance of countries across the globe, the Philippines failed to secure a spot in both the Leading exporters and importers.

The top exporting countries last year were China, United States, Germany, Netherlands and Japan while the top importing countries were the United States, China, Germany, Netherlands, and the United Kingdom.

However, the Philippines made it to the list of top 30 exporters of commercial services in 2023. It ranked 21st as its commercial services amounted to $48 billion last year, a 17-percent growth from 2022 value.

The Philippines also made it to the list of top exporters of digitally delivered services last year, ranking 25th as its digital services amounted to $29 billion in 2023, growing by 8 percent from the $27 billion recorded in 2022.

Image credits: Aleksandr Atkishkin | Dreamstime.com





