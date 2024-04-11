‘Adequate power supply still best for Panay Island’

THE National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) stressed that adequate power supply is still the best solution to improving the power situation on Panay Island.

The grid operator recently energized the P67.98-billion Cebu-Negros-Panay (CNP) 230-kiloVolt (kV) transmission backbone. While transmission facilities are equally important as power generation, NGCP said the project is “not the sole or primary solution to the woes of power consumers, particularly in Panay.”

It added that “sufficient power generation supported by reliable transmission is the formula for optimized energy development. This will support the country’s push towards economic recovery,” said NGCP.

As a transmission service provider, NGCP said it could only provide an overview of the current power supply and demand situation and endeavor to dispatch any and all available power. It cannot intervene on matters concerning power generation, NGCP stressed.

The CNP is comprised of three stages, the last of which was completed on March 27, 2024. The first stage of the CNP project added a new 230kV transmission line from Bacolod to E.B Magalona, while the second stage upgraded the Cebu Substation into 230kV level.

Energy Undersecretary Rowena Guevara commented that with the completion of the CNP, the entire backbone project in Visayas is now running at full capacity. “The importance of the completion of the CNP backbone, that’s the 230kV, is that there are now two possible routes to go to the needed islands. Before there was only one connection. The capacity used to be 380MW [megawatt] and 400MW now,” she said.

While certified as an Energy Project of National Significance in 2019, CNP project still encountered various difficulties particularly on right-of-way issues due to opposition of landowners, long and tedious judicial processes, protracted permitting processes by local government units, unreasonable demands and threats from a particular barangay official, security issues in certain areas in Negros and the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020.

“Despite the various challenges surrounding the completion of the CNP, NGCP’s commitment to delivering this important project did not falter. The dedication of our personnel who worked despite security threats, inclement weather conditions and difficult terrain and the support of concerned government agencies that assisted us were instrumental in driving this project forward,” said NGCP.

The project was filed for approval with the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) in four stages as early as 2013. The CNP stage 3 was filed in 2016 with a project cost of P43.41 billion. However, the ERC granted a provisional approval for only one year’s worth of capital expenditure amounting to P176.75 million in 2017 and has yet to issue a final approval.

The total cost of the entire CNP backbone project as filed with the ERC, amounts to P67.98 billion. Line 2 of the Negros-Panay Interconnection project is still pending approval by the ERC.

Partly owned by China’s State Grid Corp., the NGCP has so far invested P300 billion in grid expansion, new substations, transmission lines, upgrade of existing facilities, among others. This translates to continuously improving grid performance, including lower transmission rates, it said.