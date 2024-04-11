2 naval aviators killed in Cavite air crash

Two Philippine Navy (PN) pilots were killed when the Robinson R-22 light training helicopter they were flying crashed near the Cavite City Public Market while attempting to make an emergency landing Thursday morning.

“Said aircraft, which took off from Sangley Airport, was conducting a training flight with two officer pilots onboard. The pilots were rushed to nearby hospitals by the responding teams from the Philippine Fleet and Naval Air Wing, but it is unfortunate that they were not able to make it,” PN spokesperson Captain John Percie Alcos said in a statement regarding the mishap.

And while all PN aircraft undergo regular inspection and maintenance to ensure airworthiness, a “thorough investigation” will be conducted to determine the exact cause of the crash, he added.

“Nevertheless, no stone will be left unturned as we endeavor to prevent this kind of accident from happening again,” Alcos said.

The PN spokesperson said they are withholding the names of the two Navy pilots as they are still in the process of informing the families.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the bereaved loved ones. All necessary support will be extended to them,” he added.