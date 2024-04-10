`

Today’s front page, Tuesday, April 9, 2024

screenshot 2024 04 09 at 12.41.47 am

US women’s players association issues statement in support of LGBTQ rights

korbin albert
Paris Saint-Germain’s Korbin Albert gestures after scoring a goal against BK Hacken in the quarterfinals of the Women’s Champions League on March 28, 2024 in Paris.
  • el sitio nativo banner 728 x 90 business mirror
  • sm 728x90 summer april 1 10
  • img 2206
  • img 2205
  • fcr oreoendcard 728x90 2174
  • western guaranty
  • axa mlc business mirror leaderboard 728x90 2

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The US Women’s National Team Players Association issued a statement Tuesday in support of LGBTQ rights in the wake of a controversy over midfielder Korbin Albert’s social media posts.

The 20-year-old Albert apologized last month for sharing anti-LGBTQ+ content on her TikTok account. The Paris Saint-Germain player wrote “liking and sharing posts that are offensive, insensitive and hurtful was immature and disrespectful which was never my intent.”

The USWNTPA’s statement came in the hours before Albert appeared as a substitute for the national team in the SheBelieves Cup final against Canada. It was Albert’s second match with the team since the posts came to light. The statement did not mention Albert by name.

“The women’s soccer community is one of joy, excitement, kindness and love. We have worked to ensure our community is safe, inclusive and welcoming to everyone. As allies and members of the LGBTQIA+ community, those efforts will not stop,” the statement said.

“Across the country, human rights are being stripped away. LGBTQIA+ rights are human rights. Trans rights are human rights,” the statement continued. “Today and every day the USWNT Players will stand up for those rights.”

Alex Morgan and Lindsey Horan addressed the issue last week during camp. Morgan said it was handled internally.

  • makati online ad 300px x 250px
  • hyundai santa fe 300x250
  • h101 app ad(250 x 300 px)

“We stand by maintaining a safe and respectful space, especially as allies and members of the LGBTQ+ community. This platform has given us an opportunity to highlight causes that matter to us, something that we never take for granted. We’ll keep using this platform to give attention to causes,” Morgan said.

Image credits: AP



0
0
0
0
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Share 0
  • h101 app ad(250 x 300 px)
  • makati online ad 300px x 250px
  • hyundai santa fe 300x250
Related Topics

Know more