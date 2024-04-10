US, China trade war prompts exporters’ ‘very fluid’ target

A “very fluid” performance is expected from the country’s exports this year on the back of the ongoing trade war between the United States and China, among others, according to the Philippine Exporters Confederation Inc. (Philexport).

“Very fluid ‘yung target namin. We’re just being realistic about it: masyado maraming ifs eh,” Philexport President Sergio R. Ortiz-Luis Jr. told reporters on the sidelines of PCCI’s General Membership Meeting last week.

Ortiz-Luis also noted that the $143.4-billion target set in the Philippine Export Development Plan (PEDP) 2023-2028 is impossible to be achieved this year; possibly in two-years’ time.

The Philexport chief emphasized that coming from the $103.6 billion total exports recorded in 2023, it won’t be “feasible” to grow by around 40 percent to achieve the PEDP target for this year.

According to Ortiz, exporters are currently assessing the trade on a yearly basis.

“Titingnan namin ‘yung trend kung tataas. Pero palagay namin baka sakaling ma-[hit] ‘yan [PEDP target] mga three years; maybe two. Pero imposibleng this year,” he said.

Ortiz-Luis pointed to the persisting trade war between the US and China as possibly dampening outbound shipments from the Philippines.

“So yung sa Chinese projection [naming], medyo mababago both imports and exports.”

Trade between the Philippines and China reached nearly $40 billion in 2023, with imports from China amounting to $29.38 billion and outbound shipments or exports reaching $10.86 billion last year, based on data from the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA).

Meanwhile, total trade between the Philippines and the United States in 2023 was roughly at $20 billion, with goods sourced from the US amounting to $8.41 billion and exports to US reaching $11.54 billion in 2023.

Albeit not being able to beat the growth target set in the PEDP for this year, Ortiz-Luis maintained the optimism that “we’re the highest in our area.”

However, he also pointed to some issues related to rules of origin (ROO) that should be looked into in order to ease the burden of exporters. For instance, Ortiz-Luis said garments and wearables exporters experience roadblocks due to stringent requirements of export destination countries.

“Marami, for instance ‘yung garments and wearables. Hindi nila mapakinabangan dahil may mga mga issues na yung origin mo…eh tayo wala tayong textile industry so iniimport natin yung mga textile from China eh ayaw nila sa China… di rin makapasok yung ano [exporters] natin],” he noted.

“‘Yung GSP nahuli. Minsan isang taon mahigit na hindi pa nare-renew. So nahihirapan ‘yung exporters,” he added.

Manila earlier sought assistance from the US Department of Commerce on trade issues like detained apparel exports.

Washington prohibits the importation of goods into its country that are manufactured with forced labor in China, especially from its Xinjiang region.

“The Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act, also known as the UFLPA, directs the Forced Labor Enforcement Task Force to develop a strategy for supporting enforcement of the prohibition on the importation of goods into the United States manufactured wholly or in part with forced labor in the People’s Republic of China, especially from the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, or Xinjiang,” the US Customs and Border Protection website noted.

Meanwhile, Philexport Trustee for Textile, Yarn and Fabric Sector Robert Young prodded the government to build a wearable-textile factory to keep up with export orders particularly from the European Union (EU).

The request came as the Philippine garments exported to the 27-member bloc EU are slapped with a 12 percent or higher duty due to its “strict” rules of origin (ROO). The rules impose a ceiling for value-added inputs sourced from a non-Generalized Scheme of Preferences (GSP) beneficiary country.

“They [EU] prefer that the fabric we will be using will be sourced from the Philippines. So this is one way of saying the Philippines has to produce its own fabric,” explained Young, who’s also president of the Foreign Buyers Association of the Philippines (FOBAP).

“Which as everybody knows is not possible because we do not have the textile industry in the Philippines right now to be used for these products for exports and therefore, we have to import,” he added. (Full story here: https://businessmirror.com.ph/2024/03/28/state-built-factory-to-meet-textile-export-demand/)