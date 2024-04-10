Trade disruptions from Red Sea attacks impact U.S. firms

TRADE disruption brought by the attacks in the Red Sea still carry the “bigger impact” for US firms operating in the Philippines, as the rerouting of ships would add 20 percent to the shipping fees for goods entering the country, according to American Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines (AmCham).

AmCham Executive Director Ebb Hinchliffe said this after he noted that the collapse of Baltimore’s Francis Scott Key Bridge in the US doesn’t have any foreseeable impact for US firms operating in the Philippines.

“There’s not much traffic from the East coast going through that corridor to here. Shouldn’t really have any impact,” Hinchliffe told reporters on Monday.

According to a Bloomberg report, the major commuter bridge in Baltimore “collapsed after being struck by a container ship, causing vehicles to plunge into the water and halting shipping traffic at one of the most important ports on the US East Coast.”

“The bigger impact is what’s going on in the Middle East, that’s where the ships are going around, going through the Red Sea, going round the Cape taking an extra two to three weeks to get here,” Hinchliffe pointed out.

This is forcing all the ships from Europe to “take the long way round,” he explained.

On the specific impact of the rerouting of ships due to the disruption, he said, “Let’s say 20 percent more.”

In January 2024, the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (Unctad) had raised the alarm on global trade disruptions with estimates that the trade volume going through the Suez Canal—a “critical waterway” connecting the Mediterranean Sea to the Red Sea—decreased by 42 percent over the last two months. (See: https://businessmirror.com.ph/2024/01/29/global-trade-disruptions-prompt-alarm-from-unctad/)

Association of International Shipping Lines Inc. (AISL) President Patrick Ronas earlier told this paper that attacks on commercial vessels in the Red Sea would put pressure on freight cost, especially for cargo from Europe and Africa.

“Those who import from Europe and Africa will be affected. It will now take longer as the journey will now be longer. In terms of transit times, it is expected to add 2 to 3 weeks as vessels will be going around the Cape of Good Hope. It will be a roundabout route. Delays are inevitable at this stage,” Ronas told this paper in January.

Ronas had also recommended that Philippine exporters check their carriers or shipping lines on the expected arrival of their goods to “manage expectations.”

According to Oxford Economics, “while a nine-day delay to a single shipment doesn’t sound overly dramatic, the cumulative impact is considerable,” as it has been “widely reported” that the extra shipping times caused by an effective closure of the Red Sea could reduce global shipping capacity by 20 percent.

The Philippine Economic Zone Authority (Peza) had said earlier that the closure and shutdown of the Red Sea to trade will make shipping costs expensive and add 10 days for the exchange of goods between Europe and Asia.