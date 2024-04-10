Tiger Woods wishing for a miracle—again?

TIGER WOODS is among 89 golfers listed to play in the 88th Masters set April 11 to 14 in Augusta, Georgia. He arrived at the fabled course on Sunday to sample the sport’s most iconic layout in preparation for his bid to win a sixth green jacket.

But can he still do it?

Will a miracle happen—again?

Is his legend still capable of admonishing the talisman that brought him to heights unparalleled in the history of the game?

In his howling haul of 15—three short of Jack Nicklaus’s all-time best of 18 majors—five came in the Masters in 1997, 2001, 2002, 2005 and 2019. The Masters, it seems, has been his favorite major of the four staked every year.

And since we are at it, his other major wins were in the Professional Golfers Association in 1999, 2000, 2006 and 2007. His US Open triumphs were in 2000, 2002 and 2008. His British Open victories were in 2000, 2005 and 2006.

When Woods won the 1997 Masters at age 21, he was so incredibly good in achieving it that he established several records in unbelievably stunning fashion.

So impressed was Nicklaus of Woods’s feat that he was moved to say, “There goes the dude who is going to break my record 18 majors.”

Woods was on his way to fulfill his date with destiny until he ran afoul with morals, physical issues and, much later, misfortunes.

Embroiling himself in serial infidelities, he lost his wife in divorce that cost him nearly $100 million in settlements. Broken in spirit, his game sputtered.

But his will wrapped in steel, seemingly, Woods would rebound, finally, and won the Masters a fifth time in 2019.

Redemption, if not recovery, was at hand?

Uh-oh.

Woods, almost tragically, suffered a car crash while driving a borrowed SUV on February 23, 2021. Not only did he almost lose his life; his leg missed getting amputated by the skin of his teeth.

Yes, he survived—miraculously. Police were themselves surprised at how Woods came out of the accident alive.

Before Sunday, the last time the 48-year-old Woods was at Augusta was in last year’s third round. He quit after seven holes and, soon after, underwent a procedure that fused the bones in his right ankle.

This year, the last time he played in a tournament was in February, withdrawing in the second round due to an illness.

Nobody’s giving him even a teeny-weeny bit of a chance to win the Masters won last year by Jon Rahm, the burly Spaniard who rallied from four shots with 30 holes to go to win by two shots over Brooks Koepka and Phil Mickelson.

Not yet 100 percent healthy, Woods making the cut would be a bonus already.

THAT’S IT Congrats to both Martin Lorenzo (president) and Al S. Panlilio (chairman) for winning their reelection bids in the just-ended polls of the National Golf Association of the Philippines. Special mention goes to Joe Dagdagan for placing sixth among the 11 victorious directors. Also to Bones Floro for retaining his crucial post as secretary-general. Continue the good work, guys. Cheers!