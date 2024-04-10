Taiwan firm lauded for humanitarian deeds

The Manila Economic and Cultural Office (MECO) has commended a Taiwanese company in Tainan City for its exemplary humanitarian deeds in extending continuing assistance to an ailing Filipino worker even when she was already unable to render work months prior to the end of her contract in September last year.

MECO chairman Sillvestre Bello III said Epistar Corporation, among the world’s leading supplier of LED epitaxial wafer and chips, demonstrated extraordinary kindness to Silieta Baguio who is suffering from severe lung disease since December 2022 and stopped working in April last year.

Baguio, a 30-year old OFW from Lapu-Lapu City, has been employed in the company based in the southern city of Taiwan since September 14, 2020. She was provided with medical, insurance and other necessary support until her return to the country on Wednesday (April 10).

“We truly appreciate Epistar’s very good example in helping our kababayan in distress. Its deeds are really inspiring,” Bello said.

Bello said that while Baguio could no longer physically continue with her work duties because of her medical condition since April 2023, her employer paid her full salaries until her employment contract ended in September last year.

A week before her repatriation to the Philippines, Bello said Baguio received NT$ 441,000.00 representing the Epistar’s group insurance benefit. The company also provided financial assistance amounting NT$101,000 last Christmas to cover her medical and living expenses.

When Baguio’s Taiwan residence permit expired last September, MECO appealed to the National Immigration Agency of the Taiwan Ministry of Interior in Kaohsiung City to renew her residency permit even if she was no longer employed on humanitarian consideration.

As a result, the National Health Insurance coverage of Baguio was extended enabling her to continue receiving medical treatment at the National Cheng Kung University Hospital, Tainan City where she was confined and received treatment for extrapulmonary tuberculosis, emplyema, anti-synthetase antibody syndrome and non-specific intestinal pneumonia.

Also prior to her return to the country, MECO, in cooperation with the Epistar, the Department of Migrant Workers, the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration and Taiwanese agency Champion Manpower Services Co. Ltd. arranged for the sister and brother of Baguio to travel to Taiwan to personally be at her bedside.

During her hospitalization, Epistar officials and her co-workers provided encouragement and support with their numerous visits, expressing their sincere hope that Baguio can recover soon and return to the Philippines to reunite with her family.

On her return on Wednesday, Baguio will continue to receive medication until she has fully recovered.

Epistar, is a subsidiary of Ennostar Group since 2021 committing to the delivery of comprehensive and customized LED solutions to its global clientele.