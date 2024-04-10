Solon cites P2.5B to aid drivers as oil prices rise

A LAWMAKER cited there is P2.5 billion allocated to aid public transport drivers grappling with soaring fuel costs.

In a statement, Makati City Rep. Luis N. Campos Jr. said the government has allocated in this year’s budget some P2.5 billion in financial aid to mitigate the impact of escalating fuel prices.

“Congress earmarked the sum in the 2024 national budget specifically for direct fuel subsidies to public utility vehicle drivers, including tricycle, ride-hailing, and delivery service drivers,” Campos said.

Campos, a vice chairman of the House Committee on Appropriations, added that an additional P510 million was set aside as subsidy to farmers using fuel-powered agricultural machinery.

Campos said Congress is “determined to sustain the annual funding for the subsidies to vulnerable sectors,” so long as the Dubai crude oil price based on Mean of Platts Singapore (MOPS) has reached $80 per barrel.

Last year, modern jeepney and UV Express drivers should have received P10,000 each, and drivers of other modes of public transport received P6,500 each in subsidies. Delivery riders received P1,200 each while tricycle drivers received P1,000 each. Meanwhile, farmers received P3,000 each.

Under the 2024 budget law, driver-beneficiaries must undergo identification and validation processes conducted by the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board, while farmer-beneficiaries must be listed in the Registry System for the Basic Sectors in Agriculture.

As of April 2, gasoline and diesel pump prices per liter have increased year-to-date by P8.20 and P4.50, respectively, according to the Department of Energy.