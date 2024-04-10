SMB escapes Terrafirma’s wrath

SAN MIGUEL BEER made sure it would not end up a victim of Terrafirma’s giant-killing ways in Season 48 Philippine Basketball Association Philippine Cup.

CJ Perez, Mo Tautuaa and June Mar Fajardo relied on their quickness and experience as the Beermen escaped from the Dyip’s upset axe after posting a 113-110 win on Wednesday to stay undefeated at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium.

Perez scattered 11 of his 25 points in the last period in addition to his six rebounds and five assists, but it was Tautuaa who did most damages to Terrafirma’s defense in the fourth by firing 17 of his 24 points, sending the Beermen to 5-0 win-loss record.

Fajardo had a monster all-around game of 20 points, 17 rebounds and six assists while guard Terrence Romeo added 16 points also for the Beermen, who trailed 7-19 in the opening quarter and 45-54 at halftime break before erasing the deficit in the second half.

After a 102-103 deficit, Tautuaa made five points in crunch time including a crucial trey that gave the Beermen a 111-107 lead with 1:34 remaining. Terrafirma had a chance to send the game into overtime, but Isaac Go’s three-pointer bounced tough at the shot clock at the final buzzer sounded.

“We just needed stops in the end. Mo [Tautuaa] did a good job switching to Juami Tiongson and defending him well. That’s why we won the game,” San Miguel coach Jorge Gallent said.

Terrafirma couldn’t follow up its 91-85 stunning victory over Barangay Ginebra San Miguel last Sunday to fall to 4-4 record despite Isaac Go’s 21 points on top of seven three-pointers and seven rebounds.

Juami Tiongson fired 24 points and Stephen Holt added 18 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds also for the Dyip. Javi Gomez de Liaño also had 21 points.

Image credits: Rudy Esperas





