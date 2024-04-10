Senators to firms: Workers need extra help amid extreme heat

Senators called on the national and local governments to mitigate the impact of the weather on workers, saying they should “go beyond the minimum requirements of the law” whenever possible, as labor reeling from the continuing high inflation is now burdened by extreme heat.

“I appreciate the flexibility provided by DOLE [Department of Labor and Employment] Advisory No. 17-2022 which may apply especially to some workers who have comorbidities,” Sen. Jinggoy Estrada said in a statement, adding that “the scorching heat may pose a risk to their health and safety at work.”

At the same time, Estrada urged the national government and businesses to “do more to help, particularly the workers with co-morbidities whose leave credits have run out.”

“We must ensure,” the senator stressed, “that the workers are not unfairly burdened. We cannot overlook the financial strain this places on workers,” as he invoked an existing DOLE policy allowing employees to utilize their accrued leave credits.

“We must likewise consider those who no longer have sufficient leave balances and, in this situation, I urge employers to exercise compassion and understanding during extreme weather conditions,” he added.

Estrada said providing additional incentives or benefits to those who brave the heat to keep the Philippine economy running during weather disturbances is “fair.”

To protect workers from the adverse effects of hot weather conditions caused by El Niño, Senator Sherwin Gatchalian prodded local government units (LGUs) to implement contingency plans.

“Government workers exposed to outdoor work or places without air conditioning, such as street sweepers, traffic enforcers, and construction workers, should be given the flexibility and sufficient time to rest and rehydrate so they can avoid heat exhaustion or even heatstroke,” the senator said.

He also urged companies to adopt appropriate contingency plans for their employees who have outdoor exposure or fieldwork.

Despite the more frequent breaks that should be afforded to these workers, Gatchalian said these should not be deducted from their regular salaries.

Estrada continued, partly in Filipino: “Let’s not deduct from workers’ pay if they must rest during duty hours because of the heat. It’s important to take care of the health and well-being of our employees because it will not help productivity in the business and the overall economy if workers are forced by illness to be absent. Let’s be more understanding of their situation. Let’s give them the flexibility to rest, and if the weather gets better, then let them return to full-duty mode.”

‘Review El Niño drive’

Sen. Robinhood “Robin” C. Padilla said he wants to hold Senate hearings to review and improve the government’s information drive on its preparations and responses to the crisis caused by El Niño.

Padilla recently filed Senate Resolution 987, directing the Senate Committee on Public Information and Mass Media, which he chairs, to conduct the inquiry in aid of legislation.

“Conducting an information and awareness campaign is necessary to ensure that the public is well-equipped with the necessary knowledge to undertake precautionary measures on the impact of this weather condition,” he said in his resolution.

“Filipinos must be informed of up-to-date and necessary preparations and responses of the national and local government, as the country has been taking the brunt of dangerous levels of heat index, mainly attributed to the El Niño phenomenon,” he added.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., he noted, had commanded government agencies to initiate a whole-of-government approach to address the effects of El Niño and the looming effects of La Niña.

El Niño not only had detrimental effects on agriculture, but it also threatens other key sectors like the environment, energy, education, health, and public safety, the senator noted.

Citing data from various agencies, he said El Niño has triggered droughts in at least 37 areas, a dry spell in 22 areas, and dry conditions in 12 areas nationwide, and caused at least P1.23 billion in losses to agriculture.

“It cannot be denied that implementing a comprehensive public information drive is necessary to apprise the affected population of the government’s projects, programs and activities to help them cope with the adverse effects of this crisis,” Padilla said.