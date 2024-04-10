Sarisuki, Super8 team up to sell cheaper veggies

Agri-tech startup Sarisuki and retail grocery Super8 teamed up to offer Filipino consumers cheaper fresh produce.

The two companies will sell produce that are priced 40 percent lower than prevailing supermarket prices in the country.

The partnership will use Sarisuki’s vertically integrated supply chain, while Super8 will maximize its market access in the country.

“Our goal is to create a seamless agricultural highway, connecting our vertically integrated supply chain to an omni-channel demand network, an approach that allows us to provide fresh produce to Super8 stores at a lower price,” SariSuki Co-Founder and CEO Brian Cu said in a statement.

SariSuki noted that fresh produce prices in the Philippines are significantly higher than in neighboring countries like Thailand, where tomatoes cost 15 percent less per kilogram than local prices.

Several factors, including supply chain issues and heavy dependence on food imports have fueled the price increase in the retail market, placing a heavy burden on consumers’ wallets, according to the company.

Super8 CEO Alvin Lim expressed enthusiasm for the partnership, emphasizing its added value to existing and potential customers.

“We are honored to partner with SariSuki to enhance our customers’ shopping experience by offering a comprehensive selection of high-quality, affordable fresh produce. We expect this to help our goal of solidifying our position as the go-to shopping destination for essential goods,” Lim said.

SariSuki said its supply chain approach minimizes costs by cutting middlemen traders and expedites external production by directly sourcing from local farmers through their nine buying stations in provinces like Benguet, Nueva Ecija, Nueva Vizcaya, Batangas, Laguna, Cavite, Tarlac, Pangasinan, and Quezon. This approach not only increases farmers’ income but ensures a reliable demand for their products.

To maintain the freshness of the produce, SariSuki employs various stringent post-harvest practices in its facilities. “This includes meticulous cleaning, proper sorting and culling, ensuring optimal storage conditions to keep the products cool, and securely packaged.”

Currently, shoppers can enjoy purchasing SariSuki’s fresh produce, conveniently available at 30 Super8 stores including those in Bulacan, Baesa, Antipolo, and Laguna. However, expansion plans are underway, augmenting access with more Super8 stores in Molino, GMA Cavite, Novaliches, and Las Piñas.

SariSuki Chief Commercial Officer and Co-Founder Bam Mejia said the company is committed to “transforming the agricultural industry.”

“Our goal is to bridge the gap between market and consumers by providing innovative solutions that will create a positive impact. Through this collaboration, we hope to bring Super8’s shoppers the convenience of buying fresh produce in supermarkets without the need to endure the pain of overpriced farm goods.”