ROW crucial for infrastructure progress

A pivotal factor that underpins the success of an infrastructure project is the acquisition of the right of way (ROW).

Permission to gain access or acquire land or property enables the implementation of vital infrastructure projects aimed at enhancing connectivity, mobility and accessibility. Without ROW, a project cannot move forward—and its intended objectives cannot be achieved.

ROW is a legal term denoting access to a piece of property for various purposes, such as government infrastructure projects like railways, power lines, telecom facilities or pipelines. Prioritizing planning and ROW acquisition are crucial to efficient project completion if we want to advance public works cost-effectively. Otherwise, valuable time and public funds could be squandered.

Under Republic Act (RA) No. 10752, also known as the Right-of-Way (ROW) Act, the government can acquire real property as ROW sites for infrastructure projects through donation, negotiated sale, expropriation or other modes of acquisition.

Timely ROW acquisition is vital to manage costs and timelines. Legal property disputes can lead to delays and increased expenses, potentially straining government budgets and prolonging project timelines. Thus, ROW plays a critical role in averting costly delays.

By obtaining access to the property even before construction starts, the government can avoid lengthy legal disputes over land ownership. An amicable resolution or resettlement at the early stage of the project helps save money and ensures projects meet schedules.

Numerous projects were stalled in the past over ROW issues. For instance, the completion of the 35.7-kilometer Central Luzon Link Expressway (CLLEx) faced delays because of ROW problems. Fortunately, the Central Luzon Regional Development Council intervened, engaging with affected landowners so that construction could finally resume. The latest update indicates that construction will recommence in the second quarter of 2024.

A similar challenge hindered the Metro Manila Subway Project (MMSP). According to the Department of Transportation (DOTr), only 55 percent of the necessary ROW for the subway project was secured as of February 2024. Projects must secure 100 percent of the required ROW to become fully operational.

Other government-approved rail projects in the pipeline should also initiate ROW acquisition as soon as funding becomes available. These include the North-South Commuter Railway System, Mindanao Railway Project and PNR South Long Haul. This underscores why project financing precedes actual groundbreaking.

Recognizing the issue, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. established the Inter-Agency Committee for Right-of-Way (ROW) Activities for National Railway Projects to ensure the timely completion of these vital public works. The committee will address concerns on land acquisition that often hinder railway project implementation.

The President issued Administrative Order (AO) No. 19, authorizing the ROW Committee composed of several agencies to streamline land acquisition. The committee was specifically tasked with studying and devising an efficient and collaborative mechanism to streamline the process of land acquisition necessary for railway projects’ implementation.

It will craft and lead in implementing government policies on railway projects, including providing project-affected persons (PAP) with livelihood, income restoration and resettlement. It is important to fairly compensate or relocate affected landowners and resolve the concerns of aggrieved parties out of court because a legal proceeding can take years.

The Department of Transportation (DOTr) and the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) will lead the committee, with members from the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG), Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), Department of Finance (DOF), Department of Budget and Management (DBM), Department of Justice (DOJ) and Office of the Solicitor General (OSG). The state-run Philippine National Railway (PNR) will serve as the committee secretariat.

DOTr Secretary Jaime Bautista has expressed optimism that the newly formed committee will expedite the completion of major rail projects.

I hope that ROW committees will also be established for other infrastructure projects, such as roads, bridges, tollways, power lines, water projects and telecom and Internet facilities to ensure timely and on-schedule completion. Local government units should actively engage in discussions to resolve any community-level issues.

This approach will help sustain the progress achieved in infrastructure development thus far. The Department of Budget and Management reported an 11-percent increase in infrastructure spending in 2023, surpassing the government’s target. The goal is to maintain annual infrastructure spending at 5 percent of the gross domestic product or higher.

According to the DBM, “overall infrastructure disbursements were bolstered to P1.419 trillion, up 11.0 percent year-on-year and 9.8 percent above the program.”

The DBM noted the accelerated program implementation and fund mobilization of the DPWH and the DOTr in the second half of 2023.

Kudos to these agencies for efficiently utilizing funds to construct projects aimed at enhancing connectivity, mobility and accessibility in the country. It will pave the way for a more connected, sustainable and progressive future.