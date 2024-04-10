Revitalizing rainwater harvesting in PHL for sustainable water management

The Christmas tree is one of the most ubiquitous holiday symbols that is seen everywhere in the Philippines during the so-called “ber” months. Some households put it up as early as September, to mark the beginning of the world’s longest Christmas celebration. Unlike in temperate countries where households use pine trees, Christmas trees in the Philippines are usually made of plastic and are stored in cabinets after the end of the holidays.

Just like the proverbial Christmas tree, certain ideas are dusted off whenever El Nino strikes the Philippines. One of these ideas is the construction of more rainwater harvesting facilities to reduce the demand for groundwater. These facilities, according to the United States Department of Energy, allow the capture, diversion and storage of rainwater from rooftops for later use.

Harvested rainwater could be used for landscape irrigation, wash applications, toilet and urinal flushing. The availability of water for these activities will help ease the pressure on freshwater supply, which continues to shrink due to rising demand and climate change. Conserving water resources will also be beneficial to the agricultural sector, which uses huge quantities of water to produce food.

Despite its benefits, rainwater harvesting is not widely practiced in the Philippines. According to the Department of Agriculture, the Philippines receives some 2,400 millimeters (mm) of rainfall, one of the world’s highest. Unfortunately, the country manages to store only about 6 percent of that rainfall, unlike India that manages to harvest 60 percent of the 700 mm of rain it receives annually.

And this seeming apathy towards rainwater collection persists despite the presence of a 35-year-old law mandating local governments to establish a rainwater harvesting system in all barangays nationwide. Republic Act (RA) 6716, or the Rainwater Collector and Springs Development Act of 1989, requires the construction of rainwater collectors in every barangay to prevent flooding and ensure the continuous provision of clean water during dry seasons. RA 6716 provides for the construction by the Department of Public Works and Highways of water wells, rainwater collectors, development of springs and rehabilitation of existing water wells in all barangays in the Philippines.

In a statement he released in 2019, Senator Sonny Angara said that law also calls for the creation of a waterworks and sanitation association in every barangay to operate and maintain a rainwater collection facility, which components include catchment, treatment and distribution. Rainwater is collected from rooftops, then purified in a central treatment system to be pumped to various water lines. Malaysia, Thailand and Singapore augment their water supply by harvesting rainfall.

Sensible ideas like the construction of harvesting rainwater facilities should not be placed in the backburner again once a crisis has passed. Policymakers need to immediately put in place the necessary measures to help the country cope with the climate crisis. In the case of improving water availability, the national and local governments need not reinvent the wheel; they just need to fully implement a 35-year-old law.