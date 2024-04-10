`

Today’s front page, Tuesday, April 9, 2024

Plebiscite for SGA in BARMM set April 13

The Commission on Election (Comelec) said it is now ready to conduct the plebiscite for the “special geographic area” (SGA) of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) this week. 

“Everything is ready and prepared, from the security forces, plebiscite committees and its members, the plebiscite canvassing boards as well as the election documents, supplies, and paraphernalia to be used in the April 13 SGA plebiscites,” Comelec spokesperson John Rex C. Laudiangco said in a phone interview. 

Under the Bangsamoro Autonomy Act Nos. 41 to 48, the 63 barangays of the SGA in South Cotabato will be consolidated into 8 new municipalities. 

The municipalities to be created are Pahamuddin (with 12 Barangays, BAA No. 41); Kadayangan (with 7 Bgys., BAA No. 42); Nabalawag (with 7 Bgys., BAA No. 43); Old Kaabakan (with 7 Bgys., BAA No. 44); Kapalawan (with 7 Bgys., BAA No. 45); Malidegao (with 7 Bgys., BAA No. 46); Tugunan (with 9 Bgys., BAA No. 47) and Ligawasan (with 7 Bgys., BAA No. 48).

Laudiangco said the plebiscite is historic since it is the first time barangays will be given the chance to join a region under BARMM. 

“We call on all registered voters there to go out and make their voices heard on the matter through a democratic process that is a plebiscite,” Laudiangco said. 

Comelec said there are a total of 89,594 registered voters, who can participate in the plebiscite.

The plebiscite will be held on Saturday from 7 am to 3 pm.

After the voting period, the counting votes will commence to be followed by the canvassing of plebiscite returns at 6 pm. 

