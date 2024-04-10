`

Today’s front page, Tuesday, April 9, 2024

screenshot 2024 04 09 at 12.41.47 am

Olympic rings for Paris Games will be displayed on Eiffel Tower

paris
The Olympic rings are set up on Trocadero plaza that overlooks the Eiffel Tower on Sept. 14, 2017, a day after the official announcement that the 2024 Summer Olympic Games will be in the French capital.
  • el sitio nativo banner 728 x 90 business mirror
  • sm 728x90 summer april 1 10
  • img 2206
  • img 2205
  • fcr oreoendcard 728x90 2174
  • western guaranty
  • axa mlc business mirror leaderboard 728x90 2

PARIS — The Olympic rings will be displayed on the Eiffel Tower, organizers said in a statement on Tuesday, as the French capital prepares to mark 100 days until the start of the Paris Games.

A 29-meter (95-foot-) -long and 15-meter (49-foot) -high structure of five Olympic rings, made entirely of recycled French steel, will be displayed on the south side of the 135-year-old historic landmark in central Paris, overlooking the Seine River. About 10,500 athletes will parade through the heart of the French capital on boats on the Seine along a 6-kilometer (3.7-mile) route in the opening ceremony at sunset on July 26.

The Eiffel Tower will feature prominently in the July 26-Aug. 11 Paris Games and the following Paralympics. The Olympic and Paralympic medals in Paris are being embedded with pieces from a hexagonal chunk of iron taken from the monument.

The hugely popular 330-meter (1083-foot) landmark in central Paris has seen soaring visitor numbers in the lead-up to the 2024 Games.

Work on the Eiffel Tower to install the rings is set to begin at the end of the month, the organizers said.

Image credits: AP



0
0
0
0
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Share 0
  • hyundai santa fe 300x250
  • h101 app ad(250 x 300 px)
  • makati online ad 300px x 250px
Related Topics

Know more