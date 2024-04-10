NGCP’s ₱67.98-B CNP backbone energized

Showcasing the strengthening and continued improvement of the transmission network in the Visayas, the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) held a simultaneous ceremonial energization and inauguration of its newly completed Cebu-Negros-Panay (CNP) 230-kiloVolt (kV) Backbone on April 8, in the provinces of Iloilo, Negros Occidental, and Cebu.

The event was held simultaneously at NGCP’s Bacolod Substation in Negros Occidental, led by His Excellency President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., NGCP’s Barotac Viejo Substation in Iloilo, and Magdugo Substation in Cebu, with key national and local government officials also in attendance.

“This monumental milestone represents a significant step towards ensuring a stable transmission grid in the Philippines, and we are honored to lead and witness its completion. NGCP has consistently worked towards meeting its commitment to provide a reliable electricity infrastructure for the nation, and the CNP is a testament to our dedication to enhancing the power transmission capabilities of our country,” the company said.

The Cebu-Negros-Panay Backbone which also include the Negros-Panay Interconnection Project Line 2, is comprised of three stages, the last of which was completed on March 27, 2024. This complements the existing Amlan-Samboan submarine cable which is currently utilized to connect Cebu and Negros islands. The first stage of the CNP Project added a new 230kV transmission line from Bacolod to E.B Magalona, while the 2nd stage upgraded the Cebu Substation into 230kV level.

The CNP is comprised of 670 transmission towers spanning 442 circuit kilometers of overhead lines, 98.9 circuit kilometers of submarine cables with 10 new substations and the expansion of 2 existing major substations.

While certified as an Energy Project of National Significance (EPNS) in 2019, the project still encountered various difficulties particularly on right-of-way issues due to opposition of landowners, long and tedious judicial processes, protracted permitting processes by local government units, unreasonable demands and threats from a particular barangay official, security issues in certain areas in Negros, and the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. In September 2023, the Cebu-Magdugo 230kV line was also the subject of a Temporary Restraining Order (TRO) issued by the Supreme Court.

“Despite the various challenges surrounding the completion of the CNP, NGCP’s commitment to delivering this important project did not falter. The dedication of our personnel who worked despite security threats, inclement weather conditions and difficult terrain, and the support of concerned government agencies that assisted us were instrumental in driving this project forward,” said NGCP.

The project was filed for approval with the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) in four stages as early as 2013. The CNP Stage 3 was filed in 2016 with a project cost of P43.41 billion. However, the ERC granted a provisional approval for only one year’s worth of capital expenditure amounting to P176.75 Million in 2017 and has yet to issue a final approval. The total cost of the entire CNP backbone project as filed with the ERC, amounts to P67.98 Billion. Line 2 of the Negros-Panay Interconnection Project is still pending approval by ERC.

“While the CNP will help improve the delivery of power, this is not the sole or primary solution to the woes of power consumers, particularly in Panay. Sufficient power generation supported by reliable transmission is the formula for optimized energy development. This will support the country’s push towards economic recovery,” said NGCP.

Image credits: Contributed photo





