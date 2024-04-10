Neda Board approves $4-B Bataan-Cavite bridge budget

THE National Economic and Development Authority (Neda) board has approved a US$4-billion budget for the Bataan-Cavite Interlink Bridge Project.

Bataan 2nd district Representative Albert S. Garcia made the announcement before President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. during the turnover ceremony of housing units to 216 informal settler families (ISF) in Balanga City, Bataan on Tuesday.

“And the bidding [document] of the bridge has been published, so I have no doubt that in the coming months, we will be joining the President in the ground breaking of the bridge, which will be initiated in the province of Bataan,” Garcia said in Filipino.

The lawmaker thanked the President, who also heads the Neda board, in the approval of the funding of the major infrastructure project, which will connect Bataan and Cavite.

In October, Neda approved the new engineering design of the Bataan-Cavite Interlink Bridge Project, which increased its cost from P175.6 billion to P219.3 billion.

Once completed, the bridge will help address the heavy traffic congestion in Metro Manila and also spur economic development in Bataan, Garcia said.

“And aside from becoming the solution to traffic in Metro Manila, with the connecting of the bridge, Bataan Peninsula will no longer be a deadend. Many investors—those invited by the President in his foreign trip to invest in the country—will invest in our province, especially since we have the previous Bataan Economic Zone, which is the brainchild and vision of President Marcos Sr.,” Garcia said, noting that what is now the Bataan Freeport Zone is a hub “which we continue [to operate] with the support of the President.”

The additional investments, he stressed, will also generate news jobs for residents of Bataan.

Garcia said the province is now coordinating with the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) for the construction of more Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino (4PH) housing units for workers, who will be migrating to Bataan for employment.

Image credits: NEDA





