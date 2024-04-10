MMCA highlights PHL desire for peace in Indo-Pacific: Gibo

THE recent conduct of the multilateral marime cooperative activity (MMCA) by the Philippines, United States, Japan and Australia highlights the country’s commitment to peace in the Indo-Pacific Region, Department of National Defense (DND) Secretary Gilberto C. Teodoro Jr. said Monday night.

“The Philippines is committed to preserving a secure, stable, and peaceful Indo-Pacific region. As an archipelagic country, it both upholds and champions a rules-based global order, especially in the maritime domain, where the primacy of UNCLOS is well-established and enshrined in the 2016 Arbitral award,” he said in a statement.

And by taking part in the MMCA, Teodoro said the Philippines is changing its defense paradigms, strengthening its own capabilities, and leveraging alliances with allies and like-minded nations.

“This will enable the Philippines to both secure its territory and its rights under international law and to be an effective partner of other countries in ensuring freedom of navigation, overflight, and security in international waters,” the DND chief noted.

Participating units in the MMCA included the BRP Gregorio Del Pilar (PS-15) with AW-109 helicopter, BRP Antonio Luna (FF-151) with AW-159 “Wildcat” anti-submarine warfare helicopter, and BRP Valentin Diaz (PS-177) from the Philippine Navy; the USS Mobile and a P-8A “Poseidon” from the United States Navy; the Royal Australian Navy HMAS Warramunga and Royal Australian Air Force P-8A “Poseidon” maritime patrol aircraft; and the JS Akebono from the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Forces.

“The MMCA demonstrated the participating countries’ commitment to strengthen regional and international cooperation in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific through interoperability exercises in the maritime domain. It will also contribute greatly to the AFP’s capability development,” AFP public affairs office chief Col. Xerxes Trinidad earlier said.

These activities were designed to enhance the different forces’ abilities to work together effectively in maritime scenarios.

The AFP earlier said the MMCA was successfully completed with no untoward incident as of 4:52 p.m. and all planned exercises conducted.

As this developed, DND spokesperson Arsenio Andolong said two People’s Liberation Army Navy ships, with bow numbers 792 and 162, were sighted but did not interfere with the training activities.

“They did not interfere with the activity, they were probably there, I can only surmise, observing from a distance as this is a freedom of navigation activity. I can assume that they are also performing freedom of navigation on their waters but, as the exercise transpired, it went on smoothly, there was no interference, nothing much to report except that the exercise that they conducted was successful,” he added.