Metro Manila LGUs to adjust working hours

Starting next week, employees of local government units (LGU) in Metro Manila will work from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., according to the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA).

During the Bagong Pilipinas Townhall Meeting on Traffic Concerns in San Juan City last Wednesday, MMDA Officer-in-Charge Romando S. Artes said the initiative will serve as the pilot implementation of the scheme before it is rolled out to other national government agencies.

“The LGUs in Metro Manila will start the 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. work arrangement because it was passed by the Metro Manila Council [MMC],” Artes said.

Under its Resolution No. 24-08, the MMC said the new scheme, which will replace the 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. schedule of the affected workers, will take effect on April 15.

Artes said the initiative, once fully implemented in the government, is part of their efforts to reduce traffic congestion in the National Capital Region (NCR).

Citing data from the Civil Service Commission (CSC), he said there are 645,000 government employees in Metro Manila.

Of which, 22 percent or 145,000 have their own vehicles, while the remaining 500,000 commute to work daily.

The new working hours, Artes said, will remove the contribution of government employees to road traffic and use of mass transit during after work rush hour, which usually starts at 5 p.m.

Colorum operations

The Land Transportation Office (LTO) on Wednesday said it will intensify its campaign against colorum vehicle operations.

LTO Chief Vigor D. Mendoza II said the agency “will be more aggressive” in cracking down illegal public transport operation, noting that it will beef up its partnerships with law enforcement agencies such as the Police, the Coast Guard, and the Special Action and Intelligence Committee for Transportation.

“The LTO intends to double time its efforts and widen its net,” he said.

Highlighting the detrimental impact of colorum operations on legitimate transport operators, Mendoza said the illicit activities were causing substantial financial losses, with legitimate operators reporting a staggering 30 percent decrease in daily income.

Drawing from his experience as a former member of a task group combating colorum activities, Mendoza emphasized the importance of implementing effective strategies gleaned from past initiatives.

He disclosed plans to enhance coordination with port authorities to prevent colorum vehicles from embarking on inter-island voyages, particularly utilizing Roll-On, Roll-Off vessels.

As part of the intensified crackdown, Mendoza announced that the LTO would collaborate closely with the Police and the Coast Guard to prepare criminal charges against apprehended colorum drivers and operators.

Under existing laws, operating colorum vehicles carries severe penalties, including imprisonment of up to six years and fines reaching up to P2 million.

“We will shut the doors in the various ports to prevent colorum motor vehicles from travelling from Visayas to Metro Manila,” said Mendoza. “We will also hit them at the terminals and expressways. We will control key junctions through in key cities to prevent them from plying.”

