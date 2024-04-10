MB ‘powder’ to stay ‘dry’ on fluid global picture

UNCERTAINTIES surrounding the imposition of the export ban by India and the El Niño have kept and may keep the Monetary Board “gun powder dry” when it comes to key policy rates.

In an interview on the sidelines of the four-day Asia and the Pacific Food Security Forum on Tuesday, Monetary Board Member V. Bruce J. Tolentino told reporters nobody can say when India’s export ban will be lifted and there is also no telling how the dry spell will impact countries, including the Philippines.

“India is the world’s largest exporter of rice. If they lift the ban, then immediately, global supplies and prices will fall. So that’s one source of uncertainty. The second source is there is no guarantee that all countries, and even the Philippines, will not be hurt by El Niño,” Tolentino said. “That’s why we’re keeping our powder dry.”

However, Tolentino said, something positive that should help address rice prices is the sustained increase in rice production. The rice sector has been consistent in posting record harvest data per semester.

He added that the forecast for the coming semester is optimistic. This, Tolentino said, is owed to the P10 billion worth Rice Competitiveness Enhancement Fund (RCEF).

Tolentino said with the “strong relationship” between Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. and the International Rice Research Institute (IRRI), he expects the performance of the rice sector to continue.

He added that the IRRI is also “responsive to the requirements” of the Philippine Rice Research Institute (PhilRice) and the Department of Agriculture in terms of new technologies and rice varieties.

“So it’s not only for the next semester or the next season, it should be sustained over time. Not only once, but continuous. That’s the only way that we will be able to keep the growth going and be able to beat, number one, the demand for the greater demand due to population growth, and the greater demand because of our increased nutrition requirements. Not to mention rice required for manufacturing, not only food, [but] manufacturing,” Tolentino said.

Meanwhile, local analysts also expressed concern for rice, noting the 24.4 percent increase in rice prices in March 2024. This, according to Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC) “currently attracts market attention.”

ANZ Research, meanwhile, said high rice prices, in particular is considered as “a constant threat as they can impact households’ inflation expectations.”

Given this, ANZ Research said, it had reason to believe that the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) will remain on a “wait and watch mode” before deciding on making any rate cuts.

It added that with oil prices also increasing and the trade deficit expected to worsen due to more expensive fuel, the BSP may not be encouraged to cut rates any time soon.

“We expect a rate cut to materialize only in the fourth quarter of 2024. Our year-end 2024 policy rate forecast of 6 percent assumes 50-basis-point rate cuts in the last quarter of 2024,” ANZ Research said.

Meanwhile, HSBC Asean economist Aris Dacanay said the BSP’s decision does not give them reason to believe that the Monetary Board will raise rates further, only that it will likely keep rates high longer.

With base effects expected to wear off by August 2024, Dacanay said inflation should return to within the BSP’s target band.

Their base case scenario is for the BSP to cut rates by 25 bp to 6.25 percent in the third quarter of 2024, and then by 50 bp to 5.75 percent in the fourth quarter of 2024.

“Risks to the policy rate outlook are tilted to the upside both due to inflation and the Fed. Apart from elevated rice prices, global oil prices have returned to $90 a barrel. This comes at the worst time when unfavorable base effects are at their most potent,” Dacanay said.

On Monday, the BSP could delay any rate cuts to the first quarter of 2025, pending improvements in the country’s economic performance, including cooler inflation.

The Monetary Board decided to retain the BSP’s Target Reverse Repurchase (RRP) Rate at 6.5 percent. With this, interest rates on the overnight deposit and lending facilities also remain at 6 percent and 7 percent, respectively.

BSP Governor and Monetary Board Chairman Eli M. Remolona Jr. said they are more hawkish than before given the 3.7-percent inflation print in March 2024. This prompted the MB to raise its risk-adjusted inflation forecast to 4 percent this year from the initial 3.9 percent in January 2024.

Image credits: Michael Edwards | Dreamstime.com





