`

Today’s front page, Tuesday, April 9, 2024

screenshot 2024 04 09 at 12.41.47 am

Make get-togethers with family and friends extra fun

life03 041124
  • el sitio nativo banner 728 x 90 business mirror
  • sm 728x90 summer april 1 10
  • img 2206
  • img 2205
  • fcr oreoendcard 728x90 2174
  • western guaranty
  • axa mlc business mirror leaderboard 728x90 2

Catch-ups, throwbacks and inside jokes—there’s nothing quite like the thrill of having a get-together with family and friends. But sometimes, creating a lively, memorable atmosphere is key to bringing these long overdue hangouts out of your social media group chats. Whether you’re all planning for your next get-together or a spontaneous house party, you can never go wrong with having the essentials to get the party started.

Here are some must-haves to add an extra dose of fun to your gatherings:

Pump up the fun with laughter-inducing games. Kick off your get-together with fun games to bring out everyone’s competitive spirit. Whether it’s classic card games, strategic board games, or hilarious party games, these activities are a thrilling way to set the stage for unforgettable moments.

Snap your memories with a camera. Don’t let those priceless moments slip away. Document the laughter, spontaneous dance-offs, and genuine joy with a camera. Looking back at these snapshots or mini-reels will transport you back to these moments that will last a lifetime.

Make it personal. Consider weaving in unique elements that reflect your personality or the occasion. Personalized banners, carefully curated decorations, or even thematic party favors go a long way in creating an atmosphere that feels distinctly personal.

No party is complete without a delicious snack to munch on. When it comes to elevating your snacking experience, Granny Goose Krrrrunch can take center stage. Picture this: four layers of crunchy and flavorful goodness, in a mouthwatering Cheddar Deluxe flavor, to keep family and friends craving for more.

  • hyundai santa fe 300x250
  • h101 app ad(250 x 300 px)
  • makati online ad 300px x 250px

This crunchy corn snack is available in two convenient pack sizes—solo and buddy—with price points that won’t break the bank.

Granny Goose is a snack brand from Universal Robina Corp. (URC), maker of popular food and beverage brands.

0
0
0
0
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Share 0
  • h101 app ad(250 x 300 px)
  • hyundai santa fe 300x250
  • makati online ad 300px x 250px
Related Topics

Know more