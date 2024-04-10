LTFRB sticks to deadline for PUV consolidation

THE Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) is no longer keen on extending the deadline for industry consolidation among public utility vehicle (PUV) operators, issuing a stern warning to industry players to consolidate their units before April 30.

According to LTFRB Chairman Teofilo E. Guadiz III, the agency is firm on the April 30 deadline and this will be the “last extension” for industry consolidation.

To recall, there were multiple extensions of the consolidation of franchises of PUV operators. The prior deadline for applications was set at December 31 last year, but was extended to April 30.

“Again, I have to reiterate, hanggang April 30 na lang po ito. We need to consolidate because that is the first part of the modernization program,” he said. “So we are asking now the jeepney operators to now avail of the last extension because come April 30, we will no longer allow those who did not consolidate to ply the routes of Metro Manila.”

Failure to meet the consolidation deadline will result in the revocation of the franchises of non-compliant operators, effectively barring them from operating.

“We will revoke those franchises, and we will only be allowing those who have consolidated to ply the routes of Metro Manila,” Guadiz said.

Industry consolidation refers to the initiative of the government that requires PUV operators to form cooperatives or corporations for them to gain access to business financing to acquire modern units.

It is part of the PUV Modernization Program (PUVMP), which started in 2017. The program aims to overhaul the nation’s public transportation system, particularly focusing on jeepneys, the backbone of public transit in the Philippines.

The program’s main goal is to modernize and unify the fragmented public utility vehicle industry, emphasizing the replacement of older vehicles with those meeting Euro 4 emissions standards. The program’s objectives include changing the franchising system, introducing new routes, and providing education to drivers.

Commuter groups and networks and driver organizations had called on the government to delay the implementation of the program, as this will result in a significant loss in transport supply, which they argue has already been insufficient to meet the current demand.