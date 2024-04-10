Locals push Q1 arrivals on Boracay to 538,603

BORACAY Island continues to cement its reputation as among the most popular tourism destinations in the country, as total inbound arrivals reached 538,603 in the first quarter of the year, up 2.86 percent from the same period in 2023.

Data from the Municipality Tourism Office of Malay showed that arrivals from January to March 2024, were also some 5.09-percent higher than the 512,516 tourists who arrived in the same period in pre-pandemic 2019.

Of total arrivals in the first three months of 2024, foreign tourists appear to be on the rebound, reaching 144,405, which was 32-percent higher than the same period last year. However, compared to the first quarter in 2019, foreign tourist arrivals were 53.4-percent less in 2024, and accounted for just 26.8 percent of total arrivals this year. In 2019, foreign tourists were some 60 percent of total arrivals on the island.

Domestic tourists continued to push the popularity of the Boracay, considered one of Asia’s best islands, as they reached 386,868 in the first quarter of the year, accounting for some 72 percent of total arrivals for the period. While they were 2.2-percent less than those who arrived in the same period in 2023, domestic tourists were 109.53-percent higher than the 184,632 who arrived in the first quarter of 2019.

‘No promotions by DOT’

ONE tourism leader who spoke on background told the BusinessMirror, “Many stakeholders feel the Department of Tourism (DOT) is not supporting Boracay nowadays. Secretary [Christina Garcia] Frasco came here last Labor Day and told us that Boracay is already the top destination and we are doing a great job. So she doesn’t want to meddle anymore. Those are not her exact words, but we felt that was what she meant.”

Another resort owner, who asked not to be named, added, “DOT is doing more to promote Cebu, but not Boracay,” which she said was the reason foreign travelers are still not visiting the island. Cebu is the home province of Frasco.

In a separate interview, Dindo Miguel Martin F. Salazar, chairman of the Boracay Foundation Inc., noted that “South Koreans are currently favoring Bohol. It just takes 10 minutes from the airport to their resort. There are no environmental or port fees, and other ancillaries.”

In contrast, he noted, tourists have to pay so many fees in Boracay: P300-environmetal fee for foreigners, P150 arrival port fee, P150 departure port fee, P100 snorkeling fee, P100 picnic fee, among others.

Korean and Chinese nationals used to be the top foreign markets in Boracay. Chinese tourists in the Philippines, however, have yet to return to their pre-pandemic numbers due to their economic troubles. (See “DOT lauds e-visa for Chinese tourists; but will they come?” in the BusinessMirror, July 31, 2023.)

Carrying capacity breached anew

MEANWHILE, the carrying capacity of Boracay was breached again for three days in March, with most domestic travelers choosing the popular island resort for their vacation in Semanta Santa (Holy Week). This is the third year in a row that the island’s carrying capacity was breached.

Data from the Malay Tourism Office showed tourists reaching 23,367 on March 28 (Maundy Thursday); 24,049 on March 29 (Good Friday); and 21,776 on March 30 (Black Saturday). A study by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) has pegged the island’s carrying capacity to 19,215 tourists at any given time.

From March 24 to 31, total daily arrivals on the island reached 56,134, while daily tourist departures reached 53,526, according to the same data. Carrying capacity refers to an ecosystem’s ability to support people and other living things without having negative effects. In Boracay’s case, the carrying capacity particularly refers to the total number of tourists that can physically fit in the swimming pools and beach areas at any given day.

As of press time, the DOT had no comment on the breach. Stakeholders on the island havc been urging DENR to draw up a new carrying capacity study to take into consideration rehabilitation efforts that were carried out by the government.