`

Today’s front page, Tuesday, April 9, 2024

screenshot 2024 04 09 at 12.41.47 am

KAT cleared for full-contact activity

  • el sitio nativo banner 728 x 90 business mirror
  • sm 728x90 summer april 1 10
  • img 2206
  • img 2205
  • fcr oreoendcard 728x90 2174
  • western guaranty
  • axa mlc business mirror leaderboard 728x90 2

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Timberwolves have cleared All-Star forward Karl-Anthony Towns for full-contact, five-on-five basketball activities in anticipation of his return, the club announced Tuesday.

Towns had surgery to repair a lateral meniscus tear in his left knee four weeks ago. Entering their game against Washington on Tuesday, the Timberwolves were 11-5 since he was sidelined, with Naz Reid enjoying a productive stretch in his place.

After playing the Wizards, the Wolves have three regular-season games left. Having secured a top-three seed in the Western Conference, their first game in the first round of the playoffs won’t be until April 20 or 21.

Towns is averaging 22.1 points and 8.4 rebounds per game. He’s shooting a career-best 42.3% from 3-point range.

0
0
0
0
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Share 0
  • h101 app ad(250 x 300 px)
  • hyundai santa fe 300x250
  • makati online ad 300px x 250px

Know more