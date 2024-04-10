JRU repulses EAC in NCAA volleyball

Jose Rizal University leaned on a balanced attack as it repulsed back Emilio Aguinaldo College, 25-20, 25-20, 25-23, yesterday in claiming its first win in National Collegiate Athletic Association Season 99 women’s volleyball at the San Andres Gym.

Inday Laurente facilitated the attack of the Lady Bombers with 13 excellent sets, the biggest beneficiary of which was Karyla Jasareno, who uncorked 13 points as they snared their first win after falling to the University of Perpetual Help Altas, 25-14, 25-14, 25-21, Sunday.

Skipper Mary May Ruiz also delivered by chipping in nine hits.

“Inday has distributed the ball well,” JRU coach Mia Tioseco said. “There is no specific points where he delivers the ball. It’s more on getting points.”

Tioseco also said that the win helped her charges to realize they are capable of bigger things.

“I’m happy they get to feel and realize their game,” she said.

JRU is also trying to juggle rebuilding after it lost several key players from a season ago while trying to battle for a Final Four slot.

“We want to make the Final Four, but more importantly, I also want the younger ones to be able to fight during games,” she said.

The Lady Generals sputtered to 0-2.

In the other game, Letran coach Oliver Almadro had a rousing return to his alma mater as the Lady Knights downed the Arellano U Lady Chiefs, 16-25, 25-17, 25-17, 25-17.