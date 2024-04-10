Jollibee sets sights on Mexican cuisine

Jollibee Foods Corp. said it sees Mexican dish as an “additional passport” to the United States food market, aside from the traditional burgers.

“In the US, one out of 10 restaurant dollar goes to Mexican cuisine. The number one and number three beer brand in America are Mexican brands. So your average American really craves good quality Mexican cuisine,” Richard Chong Woo Shin, Jollibee’s CFO, said.

As Jollibee expands to other markets overseas, Shin said its focus will remain on the Philippines, China and the US.

In the fried chicken category, it will be delivered by its flagship brand Jollibee. Smashburger will deliver the burgers, Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf Co. will supply coffee and tea while Tim Ho Wan and Yonghe King will provide the Chinese dishes.

The company is continuously pouring capital into its 52.6 percent-owned fast casual restaurant Tortazo, despite continued losses in the past four years.

“Tortazo gives us a very interesting opportunity to really study that category more specifically in the US, because the US is one of our three geographic pillars. That’s why we do invest in brands like Tortazo to continue to our participation in it. And also continue to understand the category better, because in the future, there could be an opportunity there,” Shin said.

Tortazo, a joint-venture between Jollibee and US chef Rick Bayless, posted a loss of P168.68 million last year, wider than the previous year’s P164.87 million.

Since being incorporated in 2018 under Tortazo LLC, where Jollibee initially had a 47 percent stake, Tortazo only reported profits in the first two years of its operation—P24.9 million in 2019 and P34.72 million in 2018.

In 2020, Tortazo posted a P34.7-million loss, which ballooned to P135.02 million the following year.

Since initially investing $12.6 million for its initial stake in Tortazo, Jollibee has infused an additional $2.2 million in July 2020 and $3.5 million in July 2023, which increased its stake to 52.6 percent.

Tortazo owns and operate two stores in the US and three licensed Tortas Frontera stores.

It offers tortas (griddle-baked sandwiches), molletes (warm, open-faced sandwiches), soups, salads, side dishes, a guacamole bar and beverages. It also serves a full breakfast menu that includes breakfast tortas, cazuelas (stew-like dishes cooked in a traditional pot of the same name) and a yoghurt bar.