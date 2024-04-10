iSCENE 2024 to be launched in Cauayan City, Isabela

Following the success of the First International Smart City Exposition and Networking Engagement (iSCENE) last year, the City Government of Cauayan, Department of Science and Technology (DOST) and the Isabela State University (ISU) are set to stage the 2nd International Smart City Exposition and Networking Engagement (iSCENE 2024) on April 11 to 13, 2024 at Isabela Convention Center, Cauayan City, Isabela.

The first iSCENE, held in March 2023, was remarkable with 1,172 attendees. It focused on smart cities and sustainable development. Even more delegates from the local government units or LGUs, national government agencies, international speakers, academe, exhibitors and service providers are expected to join this year.

This year’s theme, “Synergy Unleashed: Becoming Smart Cities Through Strategic Partnerships”, aims to serve as an avenue where government leaders, industries, innovators and academic institutions can explore opportunities for knowledge-sharing and collaboration as a strategic model in creating smart, liveable and sustainable communities.

iSCENE 2024 will highlight the sharing of best practices and strategies by international speakers from Southeast Asia, national government agencies, industry partners and the academe. It will also focus on how the LGUs can begin their smart cities journey. This can be done by building partnerships to help the local governments transform towards “Society 5.0”, a project spearheaded by the DOST, with the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG), the Department of Information and Technology (DICT) and the Development Academy of the Philippines (DAP).

Dignitaries and officials from the three host agencies (DOST, LGU Cauayan and ISU) will grace the event. DOST Secretary Renato Solidum, Jr. said that ISCENE is “a celebration of a milestone in our journey towards building smarter and sustainable cities and communities.” He further explained that “this initiative alone of bringing together key stakeholders in one event is a smart and plausible way of making things happen.” Engr. Sancho Mabborang, DOST Undersecretary for Regional Operations, also highlighted the objectives of building smart and sustainable cities. Engr. Mabborang said that “it is not just about technology but empowering people and the community to make informed decisions, and to ensure that the benefits of smart cities are accessible to everyone and that no one is left behind.” Dr. Ricmar Aquino, president of the academe-partner, Isabela State University, reaffirmed that “the ISCENE event stands as a crucial arena where leading innovators convene to exhibit and exchange their pioneering and groundbreaking ideas for the benefit of the Filipino people and the community.” Finally, Mayor Caesar “JC” Dy, City Mayor of the host city, Cauayan City, encourages all LGUs to be part of iSCENE. Mayor Dy concluded that “the aim is to build a smart and sustainable Philippines to create a bigger impact, to give the Filipino people the services they deserve, and to give them a sustainable living.”

iSCENE 2024 is the highlight of this year’s Cauayan City’s Smarter City and SDG (Sustainable Development Goals) Day. It also coincides with the city’s annual celebration of its Gawagaway-yan Festival. The latter is Cauayan City’s annual bountiful harvest and thanksgiving celebration which will definitely make the iSCENE delegates’ stay more memorable and exciting.

iSCENE 2024 can be accessed through its official website: www.iscene.ph.