Govt officials cite contribution of Filipino Muslims to nation-building

Speaker Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez on Wednesday marked the invaluable contributions of the Filipino Muslim community to the nation-building process on the occasion of Eid’l Fitr, marking the culmination of the month-long observance of Ramadan.

“As we join in the celebrations of Eid’l Fitr, let us also recognize the diversity that enriches our nation. The Philippines is home to a vibrant Muslim community whose contributions have greatly enriched our great nation,” said Romualdez.

“Let us embrace the spirit of inclusivity and understanding, fostering unity and respect for all faiths and beliefs,” he added.

He stressed the importance of fostering inclusivity and understanding, promoting unity, and respecting all faiths and beliefs.

“As we gather with loved ones to share in the festivities, let us not only rejoice in the abundance of food and blessings but also in the deeper spiritual meaning behind this sacred time,” he said.

Reflecting on the values embodied by Ramadan, Romualdez underscored the significance of patience, empathy, and self-discipline, noting that it serves as a time for personal growth and spiritual enlightenment.

“Through fasting and acts of charity, Muslims demonstrate their commitment to compassion and generosity, reaching out to those in need and fostering solidarity within their communities,” he said.

“May this Eid bring not only joy but also renewed hope and optimism for our shared future. Let us carry forward the values of compassion, generosity, and unity that define this occasion, extending kindness and goodwill to all,” he added.

Reminder

As Filipino Muslims celebrate Eid al-Fitr Wednesday, Department of National Defense (DND) Secretary Gilberto C. Teodoro Jr. reminded the devout to give charity to the people needing it.

“May we also remember to give Zakat charitably to those who need it most. As the Quran says, ‘Believe in Allah and his messenger, and give charity out of the [substance] that Allah has made you heirs of. For those of you who believe and give charity—for them is a great reward,’” he said.

Teodoro said the DND is one with all Filipino Muslims as they “break the fast of Ramadan and celebrate Eid al-Fitr.”

“May the Almighty Allah accept the deeds of worship offered to Him on this day of joy,” he added.

Aside from gifts of charity, he also urged Filipino Muslims to also exchange forgiveness and understanding.

“Let us also offer a prayer for our brothers and sisters who are celebrating Eid on duty, that they may be kept safe, together with their families at home,” Teodoro said.