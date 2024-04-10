Government urged to address climate change to protect kids from unhealthy, disruptive heatwaves

AS the mercury continues to rise that keeps class suspensions effective in several areas nationwide, Save the Children Philippines called on the government to address climate change that results in extreme weather condition like the El Niño.

Since last week, the heat index has peaked between 42 degrees Celsius (°C) and 44 °C. In fact, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said that such temperature levels that brought “danger category” heat were felt last April 9, 2024 in six areas of Luzon and Mindanao, such as Dagupan City, Pangasinan; Bacnotan, La Union; Tuguegarao City, Cagayan; Puerto Princesa, Palawan; Aborlan, Palawan; and Zamboanga City, Zamboanga del Sur.

Heat index, as defined by Pagasa, refers to “a measure of the contribution that high humidity makes with abnormally high temperatures in reducing the body’s ability to cool itself.” According to this agency, 42 °C to 51 °C heat indicators are perilous as high temperatures that may cause heat cramps, exhaustion, and heat stroke during continued exposure.

Unlike adults, the bodies of children are still developing and are incapable of regulating internal body temperature, making them more prone to heat-related illnesses, asthma, allergies, cardiovascular disease, and respiratory problems.

“Educators and local authorities have been forced to make the extreme decision to shut hundreds of schools because this extreme heat means children are simply unable to concentrate in the classroom and their health is also at risk. We need to see urgent action now to limit warming to a maximum of 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels. Failing to do this will have dramatic consequences for children’s health, safety, and wellbeing,” Save the Children Philippines Chief Executive Officer Atty. Alberto Muyot said.

Climate change battle

THE long-term alteration of temperature and typical weather patterns in a place, which is commonly known as climate change, has been increasing global temperatures and has been causing unprecedented heatwaves globally, with more countries like the Philippines experiencing hotter days more frequently. Together with poverty, it threatens one-third of the world’s children, or 774 million, simultaneously.

Children and youth advocates expressed concern about the effects of climate change in their education and quality of life.

“In the previous four years, we have seen changes in the school calendar and mode of delivery owing to the pandemic and to react to the changing environment, on top of all the class suspensions due to recurrent typhoons. We’re expecting another calendar adjustment as a result of El Niño,” said Rohj Olivo, a 17-year-old climate activist.

Carla, a 15-year-old from Navotas City, recalled that she “used to walk home to save on fare,” but not now “because of the heat.” For her, commuting is hard, sidewalks are small, not to mention the weather’s really hot.

She believes that inequality exacerbates climate change’s impacts, as big nations and corporations contribute to rising temperatures, leaving those with little to struggle the most. She said: “They must be held accountable.”

According to some teachers from Eastern Samar and Cotabato City, the very high temperature felt by students in the classroom is bad for their health, focus, and the entire learning experience.

“A number of our students are suffering with colds and coughs. If the heat wave persists, we will need to adopt modular learning so that the children can wear light and stay hydrated at home,” shared teacher Geralyn.

For teacher Perla, schools must prepare for El Niño by providing potable water in every classroom. In the case of their school, she noticed that the classrooms lacked enough ventilation, hence, a rising heat wave makes kids restless, unable to concentrate, and feeling ill.

“We encourage everyone at school to protect the health of both the students and the staff during this hot season. We highly urge water breaks in each lesson to keep children hydrated, keep the room well-ventilated, and avoid afternoon classes. We schedule modular lessons whenever possible, especially during peak heatwaves,” teacher Nur said.