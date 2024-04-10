Government set to review separation benefits for disabled soldiers

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on Tuesday ordered the review of the separation benefits of soldiers who suffered permanent disability and the “responsiveness” of the supply and equipment of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP).

In his speech during the commemoration of the 82nd Anniversary of the Araw ng Kagitingan (Day of Valor) in Bataan, the chief executive said he wants the defense, budget and finance departments to submit to him the result of their assessment on the current rate of separation benefits.

He said he wants to determine if the said benefits are “commensurate to the sacrifices” of the permanently displaced soldiers.

Marcos also tasked the Department of National Defense and AFP to “submit the report on the responsiveness of the current AFP supply and equipment.”

The said measures, he said, aims to provide support to soldiers as the country “faces new and growing challenges,” including the growing aggression of China in the West Philippine Sea (WPS).

Marcos had said the country will not yield to the attempts by the China Coast Guard and the Chinese Maritime Militia ship to intimidate Philippine vessels operating in the WPS.

“Ours is a complicated world today, but we must not yield. We must not back down from any and all challenges that seek to threaten our peace, our honor, our very existence,” he said.

‘Fight poverty’

Speaker Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez on Tuesday rallied Filipinos to unite in safeguarding the nation against threats and in combating poverty.

In his address on Araw ng Kagitingan, Romualdez emphasized the need for collective action, reflecting on the valor of past generations who defended freedom amid adversity.

“The occasion is an opportunity for all Filipinos to reflect on the courage and bravery of our forebears who defended our freedom during the darkest chapters of our history,” he said.

He underscored said the sacrifices of the country’s heroes serve as a beacon of the Filipino spirit, urging current generations to uphold the same resilience and resolve.

“Today, as we pay homage to their courage, we must also heed the invaluable lessons they impart. Defending Philippine sovereignty and territory is not merely a historical obligation; it is an ongoing responsibility that demands our unwavering commitment and vigilance,” he said.

As the world faces geopolitical complexities and territorial disputes, Romualdez said, “It is crucial that we stand firm in protecting our nation’s borders and asserting our legitimate claims in accordance with international law.”

“We must affirm our sovereignty over our land, seas, and airspace, resolutely rejecting any encroachment or infringement upon our territorial integrity,” he said.

Beyond territorial defense, Romualdez emphasized the ongoing battle against poverty and inequality.

He likened the struggle to break the chains of poverty to the historical fight for physical borders, urging concerted efforts to uplift the marginalized and provide pathways to a better life.

“Our commitment to freedom extends beyond territorial boundaries; it encompasses the liberation of our people from the shackles of poverty, hunger, and deprivation. We must stand united in the fight against poverty, extending a helping hand to the less fortunate and empowering them to build better lives for themselves and their families,” he said.

Romualdez said Filipinos should “unite as a nation, firm in our commitment to creating a future where every Filipino can live with dignity, opportunity, and hope.”

“Together, let us forge a future where the sacrifices of our heroes are honored not only through the defense of Philippine sovereignty but also through our dedication to uplifting the lives of the less privileged,” he added.

Honoring Bataan defenders

The AFP also paid homage to the defenders of Bataan who battled heroically against the Japanese forces during World War II.

“As we commemorate Araw ng Kagitingan, we honor and pay tribute to the indomitable spirit and unwavering courage of our heroes who valiantly fought for the freedom and liberties we enjoy today,” AFP Chief of Staff Gen. Romeo Brawner Jr. said in a statement.

This as the nation commemorates the 82nd Araw ng Kagitingan which also marks the fall of Bataan to Japanese forces in World War II.

“We remember with profound gratitude the sacrifices made by our brave soldiers who gallantly defended our nation’s honor in the face of adversity in past wars and armed conflicts,” Brawner said.

He also said the selflessness and commitment of these Filipino patriots to duty serve as an enduring inspiration to all Filipinos, reminding us of the true meaning of valor and patriotism.

“As we commemorate this historic day, let us not only reflect on the sacrifices of the past but also reaffirm our commitment to upholding the principles of democracy, peace, and freedom for which our forefathers fought so valiantly,” he added.

He also urged all Filipinos to honor their legacy by standing united in the face of challenges and working tirelessly towards a brighter future for the country.

“May the spirit of courage and heroism that defines Araw ng Kagitingan continue to guide and inspire us as we strive to build a nation worthy of the sacrifices of our brave heroes,” the AFP chief said..

Meanwhile, Department of National Defense Secretary Gilberto C. Teodoro Jr. urged all Filipinos to take inspiration from the heroism of Filipino soldiers in World War II.

He also saluted Filipino war veterans who fought for the country’s freedom, independence and peace.

“Magsilbi nawang inspirasyon ang kanilang kagitingan sa pagkakaisa ng sambayanan at sa pagtugon sa mga hamon ng panahon, tungo sa mapayapa, matatag, at maunlad na Bagong Pilipinas [May their bravery served as an inspiration for all Filipinos to face and overcome the challenges of today so that the Philippines can be made peaceful, stable and progressive],” Teodoro said.

The nation on Tuesday paid tribute to the Filipino soldiers who died during World War II.

For this year, the theme of the commemoration is “Pagpaparangal sa Kagitingan ng mga Beterano: Saligan ng Nagkakaisang Pilipino.”