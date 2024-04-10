Future MMCAs require ministerial approval–AFP

While it is feasible to hold more multilateral maritime cooperative activity (MMCA) with the country’s allies in the coming days, it must first be approved by the defense establishments of the participating nations.

“Conducting MMCA’s with allied countries in the coming days is feasible, provided that all parties approve them at the ministerial level and in alignment with the international rules-based order and International laws,” Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Spokesperson Col. Francel Margareth Padilla said.

She also deferred to the Department of National Defense for additional details on the matter.

“We welcome more like-minded nations to join us in future MCAs,” Padilla noted.

The AFP spokesperson also clarified that the MMCA was done within the Philippines’s exclusive economic zone and in accordance with international law and established norms in pursuit of the country’s national interests.

“These activities serve as a resolute statement of unity reaffirming our adherence to international laws. They embody the practical manifestation of our partnerships and collaboration with like-minded nations, showing our collective resolve to ensure stability and security in the region,” she said.

Padilla made this comment after United States National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said that there will be more joint patrols in the South China Sea.

Sullivan issued the statement after the successful conduct of the MMCA by the US, the Philippines, Japan and Australia in the West Philippine Sea last April 7.

Participating units in the MMCA include the BRP Gregorio Del Pilar (PS-15) with AW-109 helicopter, BRP Antonio Luna (FF-151) with AW-159 “Wildcat” anti-submarine warfare helicopter, and BRP Valentin Diaz (PS-177) from the Philippine Navy; the USS Mobile and a P-8A “Poseidon” from the United States Navy; the Royal Australian Navy HMAS Warramunga and Royal Australian Air Force P-8A “Poseidon” maritime patrol aircraft; and the JS Akebono from the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Forces.