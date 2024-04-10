Fisheries Development Authority vows to hike remittance

THE Philippine Fisheries Development Authority (PFDA) said it will increase the amount of dividends it will remit to the National Treasury this year following the Department of Finance’s (DOF) appeal to raise their shares.

The state-run corporation has increased its dividend payout rate to 75 percent from 50 percent and will remit a total of P128.4 million to the Treasury to help finance the government’s spending plans.

A statement issued by the PFDA last Monday read the state-run firm will “heed the call” of the DOF to increase its dividends to 75 percent from 50 percent.

In a meeting with the PFDA board members led by Agriculture Secretary Francisco P. Tiu Laurel Jr. in Iloilo City on April 5, the PFDA said it adhered to Recto’s request to remit higher dividends to support the country’s projects and programs.

The PFDA’s remittance to the National Treasury this year of P128.4 million is higher by 72.81 percent, or P54.1 million as a result of the board approval.

The PFDA remitted a total of P74.3 million in dividends last year, equivalent to 50 percent of its net profit in 2022.

The government corporation booked a P171.2 million in net profit last year.

“We have to support the government in what it needs as long as it will not affect your own operations,” Tiu Laurel, who chairs the PFDA, told fellow board members.

The PFDA is a government-owned and -controlled corporation (GOCC) attached to the Department of Agriculture (DA). It was created to promote the development of the fishing industry through the provision of post-harvest infrastructure facilities and essential services that improve efficiency in the handling and distribution of fish and fishery products.

Despite the increase in dividends remittance, PFDA’s management assured board members that operations of the government corporation would not be affected given the “strong performance” of its various units, whose collection rate exceeds 90 percent, it added.

Under the Republic Act 7656 (Dividends Law of 1994), all GOCCs are mandated to remit at least 50 percent of their annual net earnings to the national government.

In 2023, the Privatization and Corporate Affairs Group under the DOF collected a total of P99.98 billion in dividends from 51 GOCCs.