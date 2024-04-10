ERC asks PCC to evaluate possible antitrust breaches

The Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) has referred three cases to the Philippine Competition Commission (PCC) for validation of possible violations of the Philippine Competition Act.

ERC Chairperson Monalisa Dimalanta did not provide the identities of those involved. “We referred not only one but three. It’s more of market behavior, our analysis of certain market behaviors.”

Last February, the ERC and the PCC announced it would jointly address competition concerns in the power sector by creating a task force to monitor and investigate allegations of anti-competitive practices.

This initiative builds upon the 2019 Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) between the two regulators to foster competition in the energy industry in response to concerns about power outages and corresponding increases in prices of electricity. These joint fact-finding inquiries aim to uncover anti-competitive conducts that harm consumer welfare.

The ERC has already shared key industry data and insights with the PCC. “We have already started the coordination with PCC, discuss the protocols, referred materials to them already. But I’m sure you would understand that we can’t discuss it publicly.

We have our own set of questions, our own preliminary findings. We referred them to PCC for their validation also because they have purely competition lenses and they have more data, more means of analysis to understand behavior. I cannot disclose more,” Dimalanta said.

PCC Chairperson Michael Aguinaldo had said that the renewed collaboration between the ERC and the PCC marks a significant milestone towards fostering a more competitive power industry, drawing on their combined expertise and investigative resources.

“The PCC, responsible for enforcing the Philippine Competition Act, looks forward to a more efficient and expeditious investigation into possible violations of the law for the benefit of consumers,” Aguinaldo said.

Dimalanta said the broader expertise of the PCC on reviewing arrangements and behavior with a competition lens complements the energy industry-focus of the ERC.

“The ERC firmly believes that, to protect the consumers, we cannot afford to go at this alone. This synergy allows our respective agencies to better fulfill our mandates and serve the Filipino public,” Dimalanta added.