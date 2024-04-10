EcoOil-La Salle goes for win No. 4  

REIGNING champion EcoOil-La Salle goes for win number 4 to secure an outright semifinal berth in the 2024 PBA D-League Aspirants’ Cup on Thursday at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City.

The Green Archers are unbeaten in three game and shares the top spot with Marinerong Pilipino-San Beda. Another win against the winless Keanzel Basketball (0-3) in the main game at 7:30 p.m. will virtually secure La Salle’s place in the semifinals of the six-team tilt.

Centro Escolar U (1-1) coming off a 126-91 breakthrough win against Keanzel last week, tests the mettle of Go Torakku-St. Clare at 4:30 p.m. hoping to make it two in a row to wheel back into contention for a top two spot.

But the spotlight will be on La Salle, needing an all important win before its face-off against Marinerong Pilipino-San Beda Thursday next week.

Although Keanzel Basketball remains winless in three starts, La Salle assistant coach Caloy Garcia warned his troops against overconfidence.

“When we join leagues, you always prepare for every game. It does not matter who you play,” Garcia said.

The Scorpions are also not taking Go Tarakku-St. Clare for granted.

“I trust my players that they will step up in the coming games. We just need to stay composed on both ends, We have to execute well on offense and defense,” CEU coach Jeff Perlas said.

Go-Torakku-St Clare (0-2) and Keanzel (0-3) are the only winless teams in the League.