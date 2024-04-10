DTI Occidental Mindoro facilitates consultations on export readiness of local tuna traders

AS a follow-up to the 2023 gap analysis for tuna industry, the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) Occidental Mindoro facilitated the Consultative Session with Export Marketing Bureau recently at the Governor’s Office, Provincial Capital, Mamburao.

Six tuna traders participated, namely, NM Seafoods Trading, Ricky Fish Casa, Million Crystal Fish Buying Station, Gerabuenas Trading, B. Andaya Fish Buying Station, and Samale Marine Products Trading.

Representatives from the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR), Department of Agriculture-Farm and Fisheries Clustering and Consolidation Program, Provincial Government, Philippine Tuna Handline Partnership (PTHP), World Wildlife Fund and Tambuyog Development Center also participated in the activity.

Carl Nichole Garing and Albin Ganchero from the DTI Export Marketing Bureau discussed the overview of the Philippine Tuna Industry, global market trends and opportunities, services and programs of EMB, and export procedure flowchart. According to them, the Philippines is one of the major global exporters of tuna, particularly Yellowfin which is an abundant species in Mindoro Strait.

It was noted that the “Philippines Small Scale Yellowfin Tuna Handline Fishery” of Occidental Mindoro secured the first Marine Stewardship Council’s (MSC) certification, which means that these small-scale fisheries in the province are recognized for sustainable fishing that protects marine ecosystems and communities (Marine Stewardship Council, 2024).

The activity highlights the actions necessary to further support the industry:

1. Aspiring exporters shall study the actual market demand of Asian and European countries and establish a database on production capacity that matches this demand.

2. Tuna traders need to comply with Fisheries Administrative Order 210, particularly on compliance with Sanitation Standard Operating Procedure (SSOP) and Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Points (HACCP).

3. Industry players shall invest in Post-Harvest Facilities, including cold storage logistics.

4. DTI Occidental Mindoro shall assist aspiring tuna exporters in the province by setting up factual database on production capacity and preparation for HACCP and FDA-LTO certification.

The government, along with other key industry players, are looking forward to the envisioned impact of these initiatives, particularly on establishing a reasonable buying price for local fishermen.